Prosecutors Claim Teacher Was Drunk in Front of 2nd Grade Classroom. So Why Didn't They Charge Her?

Wendy Munson was arrested in October but will not face charges

Sutter County Sheriff's Office Wendy Munson

A California teacher who was arrested and accused of teaching while drunk will not be charged with a crime.

Wendy Munson, a second-grade teacher, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2023 on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, the Sutter County District Attorney said.

But after months of weighing charges against Munson, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday, June 10, that it would not be filing charges.

“While the District Attorney’s Office agrees that it is highly inappropriate to teach while intoxicated, it is, unfortunately, not illegal,” the office said in a release.

Prosecutors said they could not prove that Munson was under the influence when she drove to school and that they found “no specific information indicating that the children in Munson’s class were placed in a position where their persons or health were endangered.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that deputies who arrested Munson alleged that they found her in class at Nuestro Elementary School showing signs of intoxication.

It is not immediately clear if Munson is still employed by the school, but a statement from the district superintendent said that a long-term substitute had been placed in her class after her arrest, ABC 10 reported.

