Prosecutors ask judge to reconsider release of Albuquerque shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office told KRQE News 13 that they have filed a motion asking a judge to reconsider the release of the suspect in a graduation shooting. Cristian Bencomo is accused of shooting his stepmother in the neck at the Albuquerque Convention Center last week.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Judge Emetrio Rudolpho denied the state’s motion to keep him locked up until trial. The judge said Bencomo is a danger but the prosecutors did not prove there are no conditions of release that would keep the community safe.

The motion is expected to be heard on Monday. As of Wednesday evening, the Metropolitan Detention Center says Bencomo is still in custody.

