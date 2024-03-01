Prosecutors announce charges in Independence shooting that killed officer, process server

Prosecutors announced criminal charges Friday against a man alleged to have fatally shot a Jackson County civil process server and Independence police officer and wounded two other police officers.

The suspect has been idenified in charging documents as Larry D. Acree.

He faces multiple felony counts, including two charges of first degree murder. He also faces charges of first degree assault for wounding a police officer and three additional counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting unfolded after 1 p.m. Thursday on the front porch of a home in northeastern Independence, where police were called to assist a civil process server who called for help while serving an eviction.

Killed were Drexel Mack, a civil process server for Jackson County Circuit Court, and Cody Allen, a 35-year-old police officer, husband and father of two small children.

Two other Independence police officers were shot and both were expected to make full recoveries, Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said Thursday.

