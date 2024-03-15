Prosecutors add charges of failure to appear for Pollock siblings in Jan. 6 trials

Jonathan Pollock stands at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to an arrest affidavit from an FBI agent.

The Department of Justice has filed additional charges against Jonathan Pollock and Olivia Pollock, former Lakeland-area residents captured in January as fugitives indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

Matthew Graves, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, filed a superseding indictment against the Pollock siblings, adding charges for failure to appear in federal court. The added count against Olivia Pollock is dated March 8, 2023, the date her trial was scheduled to begin. For Jonathan Pollock, the date is Aug. 7, 2023.

A conviction for failure to appear can yield a sentence of 10 years when defendants face charges with a maximum penalty of 15 years, as Jonathan and Olivia Pollock do.

This image from the FBI arrest affidavit identifies Olivia Pollock of Lakeland as taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Jonathan Pollock, 24, faces 17 counts on such charges as civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers using a dangerous weapon; theft of government property; entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Olivia Pollock, 33, faces many of the same felony charges. Both have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond in Washington, D.C.

The former fugitives were arrested on a ranch in Groveland on Jan. 6 of this year.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Pollocks, former Jan. 6 fugitives, face charges of failure to appear