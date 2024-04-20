Prosecutor warns they may never learn the ‘why’ in trial of late officer

ST. LOUIS – It’s round two in seeking justice for a fallen St. Louis Police officer.

The trial for a man accused of killing a cop was suddenly canceled in January due to sickness. It’s now reset to begin again Monday.

The focus of the trial is a tragic scene from August 2020. A St. Louis Police officer, Tamarris Bohanon, was shot and killed after he’d responded to help someone possibly shot.

He was 29 years old and had served with the department for less than four years. He left behind a wife and three children.

The crime scene was on Hartford Street near Tower Grove Park, where another responding officer was also shot and survived. It was St. Louis Police Officer Arlando Bailey who spoke with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda in 2021.

Bailey said at the time, “I think about if I could have done things differently. Just trying to replay the situation back.”

He suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. A 12-hour standoff resulted, with SWAT eventually arresting 47-year-old Thomas Kinworthy, a man who authorities say they later discovered had skipped court dates in Florida for alleged sex offenses and kidnapping.

During jury selection Friday, the lead prosecutor warned jurors they may never know the “why” because there may be no clear motive. She and Kinworthy’s defense team, with the Public Defender’s office, sought jurors who could be fair to both sides.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday. The trial is anticipated to conclude by May 3.

