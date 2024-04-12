Prosecutor says Chad Daybell built 'alternate reality' to gain sex and money
Rocket Lab and True Anomaly will attempt to deliver and operate space hardware for the military under intentionally tight time frames, as part of the Space Force’s push to solicit "tactically responsive" space capabilities from commercial companies. Each company will design and build a satellite capable of rendezvousing with other spacecraft in orbit at close proximity, as well as command and control centers for the mission. As part of Rocket Lab’s $32 million contract, it will also launch the satellite with its Electron rocket.
Should you rebalance your portfolio in a down market? It can be tempting to make big moves when the markets get shaky. But experts advise caution.
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
Investors were bracing for a wholesale inflation print, after a surprise uptick in CPI shook markets and undermined bets on interest-rate cuts.
Costco members can book vacation packages, cruises, and more through Costco Travel — with multiple ways to earn rewards and discounts for future Costco spending.
Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh react to the news of Jrue Holiday’s contract extension with the Celtics, come up with comps for Magic forward Paolo Banchero and discuss which players have the most to gain, or lose, in this year’s NBA Playoffs.
What does New York need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Venture secondaries has exploded over the last couple of years. While some firms have used the increase in activity to build up their positions in their most promising portfolio companies, Airtree Ventures is taking advantage of the momentum a little differently. The Sydney-based venture firm, founded in 2014, has been using company-led secondary sales to slim down its equity stakes and get liquidity from some of its most promising bets.
Lerato Motloung is a mother of two who works in a supermarket in Johannesburg, South Africa. Then, in February 2024, she saw a sign about PayJoy, a startup that offers lending to the underserved in emerging markets.
Engadget's in-depth review of the Humane AI Pin wearable.
If the decisions made by corporate boards of directors can indicate where a company wants to be focusing, Amazon's board just made an interesting move. The company announced on Thursday that Andrew Ng, known for building AI at large tech companies, is joining its board of directors. The company also said that Judy McGrath — best known for her work as a long-time TV executive, running MTV and helping Viacom become a media powerhouse — will be stepping down as a director.
Dan Clancy said that Twitch is working on a "structure," wherein DJs and the platform "are gonna have to share money with the labels."
An appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay the start of the hush money trial on the grounds that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted.
Varo Bank's Believe Card has zero fees — not even interest charges. See how it could help improve your credit.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Astranis has taken the wraps off a new generation of communications satellites that will serve broadband to customers on Earth from geostationary orbit, but faster and smaller than any comsat up there. Called Omega, the new class of satellites will each provide some 50 gigabits per second of bandwidth in both civilian and military Ka bands — making it clear from the outset that this is intended to be a dual-use technology. Astranis builds and operates relatively small broadband satellites in high orbits, and sells that capacity on to telecom and internet service providers.
Housing costs remained elevated in March, raising concerns over when a recent easing of apartment rents will show up in the US government's inflation data —and if the softening will hold.
While car prices are dipping lower and are gradually coming back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
The gentle formula has also helped banish redness and dark spots.
A growing effort to attract more women and people of color into the space industry has shared some of its first results and a new occasion to rally around: National Space Day, May 3, when thousands of students will learn that not only can they do space stuff, but they really should start now. Space Workforce 2030 is a joint effort by the Space Foundation and Aerospace Corporation, amounting to basically a promise that they — and all their 29 company partners as of now — will transparently report the demographics of their workplaces, hiring and recruitment, and work together to identify ways to bring a more diverse crowd to the notoriously homogeneous space industry. The effort also now has an executive director in Melanie Stricklan, formerly of Slingshot Space (and the Air Force), who is now leading the organization full time.