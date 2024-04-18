Prosecutor: Rape suspect dropped his wallet outside teenage victim's house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Prosecutors charged Preston Mendoza on Tuesday with rape, burglary, criminal confinement and sexual battery in the April 10 home invasion and rape of a 17-year-old girl.

Mendoza broke into the teenager's house while she was sleeping early April 10, according to prosecutors, who said he then woke the girl, covered her mouth so she couldn't scream and sexually assaulted her.

He left through the girl's bedroom window, which is the same way he came into the house, according to prosecutors. He also dropped his wallet with his driver's license in the teenager's yard, according to prosecutors.

Police also found Mendoza's fingerprints on the teenager's window, according to prosecutors.

About 5 p.m. April 11, Police located Mendoza, 25, in the 4500 block of Nottingham Drive in Lafayette, where they arrested him.

During interviews with police, Mendoza admitted breaking into the teenager's house and sexually assaulting her, according to the prosecutor.

An earlier incident

Mendoza was working at Planet Fitness in October, when a woman reported seeing a cellphone recording her as she prepared to use the tanning bed, according to police.

The woman said something to the person recording her, and the person ran away, police said.

She then went to the front desk and ask Mendoza to call the police, which he did.

Turns out that in-store surveillance cameras showed the person recording the woman was Mendoza, according to police.

In that case, prosecutors charged Mendoza, of the 300 block of Chapelhill Drive in Lafayette, with voyeurism and obstruction of justice. In that case, Mendoza posted bond and was released from jail.

As of Thursday morning, Mendoza remained incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond and a $10,000 surety bond.

Additionally, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke his bond in the case accusing him of voyeurism, which means he will not be able to be released from jail.

Trial dates

Mendoza's trial day for the voyeurism charge is June 12 in Tippecanoe Superior 4.

In Mendoza's case, voyeurism and obstruction of justice are each Level 6 felonies. If convicted, each charge carries a sentencing range between six month and 30 months in prison, according to Indiana law.

In the case involving the rape charge, Mendoza's trial is scheduled for July 29. The rape charge is a Level 3 felony, which, if convicted, carries a sentencing range between three and 16 years in prison, according to Indiana law.

Reach Ron Wilkins or at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Rape suspect has pending voyeurism charges in another case