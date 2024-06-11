Prosecutor: Ohio man who posted Snapchat videos of 2021 homicide 'mutilated' victim

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Cory Helffrich makes his opening statement Tuesday to the county Common Pleas Court jury who will determine whether Timothy Kendrick is guilty of murder and other charges in connection with the July 17, 2021, death of 30-year-old Drew Mendelbaum.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Cory Helffrich did not mince words when he spoke to a jury Tuesday morning.

He told them how 35-year-old Timothy Kendrick treated 30-year-old Drew Mendelbaum in July 2021 inside a hotel room at an extended stay hotel on the city's Northwest Side.

Kendrick, who had struck up conversation with Mendelbaum and did not know him before July 16, 2021, spent several hours with Mendelbaum in the room.

"(Kendrick) tortures, mutilates, brutalizes, dehumanizes, demonizes him," Helffrich said of Mendelbaum, whose burned body, wrapped in a shower curtain and doused with an ignitable liquid of some kind, was found on July 17, 2021, outside an office park off of Sawmill Road.

"This case has nothing to do with self-defense or with intoxication," Helffrich said. "It has everything to do with what one human being can do to another."

Jeffrey Blosser, Kendrick's attorney, spoke only a few sentences in what he said was likely his shortest opening statement ever. Blosser asked jurors to keep an open mind and remember Kendrick is presumed innocent unless prosecutors prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Kendrick, 35, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse.

Jurors began hearing evidence Tuesday morning, including from the woman who found Mendelbaum's body while cleaning an office building and the Columbus fire lieutenant who responded to the scene.

Lt. Jared Wadsworth said his fire engine crew initially received a call about a person who was in cardiac arrest, but in arriving at the office park on the 4600 block of Sawmill Road, it was clear there was nothing they could do.

"I was looking for a person and I saw this black thing," Wadsworth said. "I didn't recognize it as a person."

Wadsworth said the body, ultimately identified as Mendelbaum, was "burnt almost beyond recognition," and firefighters could see the person's throat had been cut. It was unclear to the first responders whether the body was that of a male or female, Wadsworth said.

Mendelbaum's autopsy report showed he had more than 40 knife wounds on his body and that his throat was cut.

Jurors are expected to view videos during the trial that Kendrick recorded and posted on Snapchat of his interactions with Mendelbaum prior to Mendelbaum's death.

Kendrick's trial is expected to last several days.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Prosecutor: Ohio man 'mutilated,' 'dehumanized' 2021 homicide victim in Snapchat videos