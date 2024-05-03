Prosecutor: Officers justified in fatal shooting of man in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE — Members of the Eaton County Sheriff's Office were justified in using deadly force when they shot and killed a man in January in a rural area near Sunfield, the county's top law enforcement official ruled.

Eaton County Prosecutor Douglas Lloyd said a lieutenant and two deputies responded appropriately when Garrett Freeman, 33, of Mulliken, pointed a gun in their direction and fired it at them.

This image was released by the Eaton County Sheriff's Office Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Police said Garrett Freeman, in the white truck, claimed he was "ready for a shootout with the police and stated he was in possession of over 100 rounds of ammunition" before fleeing police in rural Eaton County in connection with a domestic violence incident. The sheriff's office said Freeman fired a handgun at police after he was stopped, and police returned fire, killing him.

"Therefore, the actions of all three deputies were legally justified under both the doctrine of self-defense and defense of others, and the unfortunate death of Garrett Freeman was not a criminal act," Lloyd said a five-page news release on Friday morning.

Michigan State Police investigated the fatal shooting, which happened Jan. 11 in the area of St. Joe Highway and Gates Road, near Sunfield in Roxand Township, and stemmed from a domestic assault investigation.

According to Lloyd, the sheriff's department issued an "I-Bulletin/Officer Safety Caution" email on Jan. 10 saying Freeman had indicated he was "ready for a shootout with police." The bulletin was issued following an altercation between Freeman and his ex-girlfriend in which he drove his vehicle into the ex-girlfriend's parked vehicle. Freeman also sent her text messages "indicating his inttention to engage in a shootout," Lloyd said.

The same woman called 911 on Jan. 11 to report Freeman was enroute to her house in Charlotte "and had threatened to start shooting before police could arrive," Lloyd said. Charlotte police went to her residence, and sheriff's Lt. Preston Dahlgren and Deputies Shelby Studley and Randi Lane headed toward Freeman's residence.

Dahlgren found fresh tracks leading from Freeman's driveway and spotted Freeman's truck with a trailer attached on Dow Road about 10 minutes later, Lloyd said. Deputies tried to stop Freeman, but he sped off and turned north onto Gates Road. Dahlgren rammed the rear of Freeman's trailer, forcing the truck to hit a stop sign at the St. Joseph Highway intersection and go into a ditch.

After boxing in the truck, the lieutenant and deputies climbed out of their vehicles and ordered Freeman to show his hands, Lloyd said.

Dash and body-worn camera video shows Freeman raised a handgun and pointed it at Dahlgren, then toward Studley and Lane, before firing in the direction of Dahlgren, the prosecutor said. All three officers returned fire, and Freeman "slumped onto his right side across the seat of his truck."

A pathologist said Freeman suffered four gunshot wounds.

Dahlgren fired six rounds, Studley fired three rounds and Lane a single round, Lloyd said. All of those shots were fired after Freeman had fired at Dahlgren, he said.

The officers were justified in trying to stop Freeman knowing he "was armed, that he was homicidal, and that he was currently heading to Charlotte to cause harm to another person," the prosecutor said.

"They were further aware that on the day prior, Freeman had rammed the same female's vehicle with his truck and had again threatened to use a firearm to cause other harm," he said.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Prosecutor: Officers justified in fatal shooting of man in Eaton County