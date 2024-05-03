Prosecutor: Man who texted student in Mariemont shooting plot will not face charges

The Colorado adult whom police believed to be affiliated with a school shooting plot at Mariemont High School will not face charges, according to a Friday press release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

The 36-year-old man, who police haven't named, communicated online with a Mairemont High School student about participating in a shooting at the school, the release says.

An investigation into the adult led Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers to determine the individual "had no means or ability" to participate in the plot.

In early February, police arrested a 14-year-old Mariemont High School student who police say planned to carry out a shooting at the school.

The shooting plot was revealed to police by the 14-year-old's peer.

The suspect, who the Enquirer has not name because he is a juvenile, had a list of students and teachers he planned to kill and access to a gun from his home, Powers previously said.

The prosecutor's office released texts between the teen and the man that reveal detailed plans, including gassing the school with "anesthesia" and killing some people, then "kidnapping the attractive ones."

During an investigation into the case, officials determined the teenager had met the man while playing video games and communicated with him about the shooting plot.

The 36-year-old resides in a Colorado group home and has been a ward of the state since age 18 due to cognitive issues, the release stated.

The decision to not file charges against the man came after a review of the man's phone and electronics, as well as an in-person interview with the individual. The FBI seized the man's phone and electronic devices, which were sent to Mairemont police for review. The Chief Assistant Prosecutor of the Juvenile Division and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office investigator traveled to Colorado and conducted the in-person interview with the man.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated in the release, "The job of the prosecutor is to seek justice, and in this case, it has become clear that justice would not be served by criminal charges against this individual."

"I want to thank the FBI, local authorities in Colorado and the Mariemont police for their diligent work in this matter. I want to be clear, however: We still believe the evidence indicates the charged juvenile intended to carry out a mass shooting at his school, with or without the aid of this individual."

The 14-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Powers is seeking to try the juvenile as an adult.

