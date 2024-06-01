Prosecutor: Gretchen Valade 'deserves justice' in embezzlement case against former lawyer

Did David Sutherland defraud a trust fund of former Carhartt leader and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade of millions of dollars?

Prosecutors say yes, while Sutherland's attorney told jurors Friday "there was no crime committed here."

That question is one a Wayne County Circuit Court jury is to begin weighing Monday in the criminal case against Sutherland, of Grosse Pointe Farms, in a trial that began May 15 and wrapped up Friday after closing arguments. About two dozen witnesses testified, including Sutherland, who took the stand this week.

Scott Teter, division chief of the financial crimes division for the Michigan Attorney General's Office, told jurors during his closing argument Friday that "it's sad that before (Valade) passed away, what she found out was David Sutherland was a liar and a thief and not her friend."

Attorney James Joseph Sullivan, left, speaks with his client David Sutherland, an attorney who has been charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from recently deceased Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade's trust, after an arraignment hearing at Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court on Jan. 11, 2023.

"He didn't want to serve Ms. Carhartt. He wanted to be Ms. Carhartt," Teter said of Sutherland, before ending his closing argument. "He wanted to be the wheeler dealer. He wanted to be the guy. And he used her to do it."

'He's not a thief'

He added: "Ms. Valade deserves justice, even if she's not here to see it."

Sutherland's attorney, James Joseph Sullivan, told the jury during his closing that no crime was committed. He said Sutherland had authority as trustee and kept a complete, accurate record.

"This notion that he was trying to rip her off is just a bunch of baloney. He had plenty of opportunities for gain," Sullivan said of Sutherland. "He's not a thief. He wasn't disloyal to her. He's not a criminal."

Sullivan asserted that Sutherland was targeted and that Carhartt stock was at the center of the issue.

Sullivan told jurors that his client is accused of being a liar, but asked: "What's he lyin' about?" He also questioned how much was allegedly embezzled in 2019 and 2020, adding "I don't know, because they don't know." He implored the jury "to do the right thing and find this man not guilty."

Sutherland is facing four charges, including three counts of embezzlement from Valade trusts when he was serving as trustee.

He faces two counts of embezzlement over $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of conducting criminal enterprises. Each charge is a 20-year felony offense, the Michigan Attorney General's Office previously said.

He was arraigned in January 2023, less than two weeks after Valade died.

Gretchen Carhartt Valade, metro Detroit businesswoman, philanthropist and "angel of jazz," died peacefully in her home on Dec. 30, 2022 at age 97.

Valade, a businesswoman, philanthropist and arts patron, died at her Grosse Pointe Farms home on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 97 and the granddaughter of Carhartt Inc. founder Hamilton Carhartt.

Her son, Mark Valade, sat in the courtroom Thursday and Friday after he testified earlier this week.

A 'nightmare' of debt and obligations

Teter told jurors that Gretchen Valade was a trusting, caring, generous person who was active into her 90s, but "she also had some people around her she couldn't trust." He told them that she began to have health issues in 2016, and was in a wheelchair two years later. As her health began to fail, Teter told jurors, Sutherland's activities began to pick up.

He said it turned Valade, who "gave and gave and gave to this town and to this community, and it turned her into an ATM. Every time they needed money, they came and hit the buttons and hit the buttons and hit the buttons. And pulled her into stuff that turned this thing into a nightmare because of all of the debt and all of the obligations."

The case focused on Valade's 1982 revocable trust and her 2009 irrevocable trust. Prosecutors alleged Sutherland wrote two promissory notes for $5 million each owed to the 2009 irrevocable trust, one to Sutherland himself; the other to Byzantine Holdings LLC, in which Sutherland was a partner. Testimony indicated the notes were produced and backdated a year and a half after the money was withdrawn.

Julie Cotant, a senior trust officer with Plante Moran Trust, previously testified the notes are owed to Valade's 2009 irrevocable trust, and a review of the records on each note indicates the amounts actually owed appear to be in excess of $7.7 million each.

Cotant testified that the 2009 irrevocable trust of Valade's "is deeply underwater" with liabilities far exceeding its assets. Plante Moran became the trustee of the trust in August 2020, taking over Sutherland's role, she testified. When the firm took it over, the interests it held included real estate (buildings and parking lots), some promissory notes and life insurance policies.

Prosecutors alleged that Sutherland moved money out of the trust to pay for entities Sutherland owned or was tied to and that the 1982 revocable trust was used to try to create cash flow.

Sullivan told jurors the alleged crime wasn't reported to law enforcement for year and a half and that Sutherland's payment plan was rejected. He said Plante Moran considered the promissory notes as assets of the trust. Cotant testified neither note has been paid in full.

Sullivan told jurors Sutherland was venturing, had assets and that Valade was supportive. He told jurors the racketeering statute his client is facing is meant for "mobsters" and "gangbangers," not attorneys practicing for decades. He told jurors that his client was "never a threat."

During the trial, Sullivan asked for a directed verdict and mistrial, both of which Judge Paul John Cusick denied.

In a separate matter, Sutherland is accused of stealing from the trust of a Grosse Pointe Farms school in a case that will be tried later. He's charged with one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more in that case.

In that matter, the Attorney General’s Office said the allegation involves embezzlement of more than $1.4 million from the William Cardinal Foundation, which is to benefit education at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School in Grosse Pointe Farms. That alleged crime is said to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2018, and last year, according to statements made during Sutherland's arraignment in June 2023 in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Prosecutor: Gretchen Valade 'deserves justice' in embezzlement case