Prosecutor: Deputy justified in use of deadly force in death of Harrison

Jun. 11—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's office has determined the recent use of deadly force by a Madison County Sheriff's deputy was justified.

On June 1, Lataurus Harrison was shot and killed by Deputy Mason Brizendine during the serving of a search warrant in the 1600 block of Fairview Street. Brizendine's actions likely saved his life and the lives of two other deputies, according to the prosecutor's office.

Brizendine, a four-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was placed on paid administrative leave during an Indiana State Police investigation of the shooting. State police submitted their findings to the prosecutor's office.

According to a press release issued by Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, the Marion County Sheriff's Department requested assistance by the Madison County Sheriff's Department in arresting Harrison, who had violated a court-ordered home detention in Indianapolis.

A search warrant was obtained from Madison Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe by Sgt. Chris Burkhardt of the Sheriff's Department.

At 8:56 p.m. Harrison was found in the driver's seat of a car parked along Fairview Street and deputies gave 18 verbal commands to Harrison to show his hands, according to the prosecutor's office.

Harrison briefly complied and was still talking on a cellphone when he reached into his pocket, authorities said.

"Get your hand out of your pocket, you're going to get shot," deputies told Harrison, according to the prosecutor's office. "Put your hands up. Get your hands out of your pocket."

Deputies tried to open the car, which was locked with Harrison inside, and gave eight verbal commands for the car to be unlocked, the press release said.

Burkhardt then broke out the window of the car, and Brizendine saw Harrison pull a handgun from his pocket and point the weapon at deputies, according to the release.

Brizendine fired 10 rounds into the vehicle, seven of which struck Harrison, authorities reported.

Body cam footage, according to authorities, shows Harrison raise the handgun toward the deputies.

"Deputies gave 26 loud, verbal commands for Harrison to show his hands, not to reach into his pocket, unlock the vehicle and exit the vehicle," Deputy Prosecutor Hanna wrote in the report. "Harrison disobeyed these lawful commands, refused to exit the vehicle, drew a handgun from his pocket and raised that handgun toward deputies."

After Harrison was shot, deputies began to administer life saving measures until an ambulance arrived, the press release said.

Inside the vehicle, deputies, reportedly, found a black semi-automatic weapon on the passenger seat of the car.

Harrison was convicted in 2023 in Marion County on charges of strangulation, sexual battery and domestic battery. In 2024 he admitted to being in possession of a handgun and was ordered to serve the remainder of his probation on home detention.

Had he survived, Harrison was facing possible charges of escape, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to the prosecutor's office.

Harrison's family and friends, speaking Saturday at the Fairview Street home where the shooting occurred, expressed frustration about a perceived lack of communication from authorities.

Family members said their unanswered questions led them to believe certain elements of the case were being covered up.

"We've never been contacted," said Linda Noethtich, a sister of Harrison. "I just want to know what happened to my brother and why. We just don't know anything. We're just stuck."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.