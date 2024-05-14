Prosecutor: Convicted U.P. meth dealer deserved ‘harsh, decades-long sentence’

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Manistique man was sentenced to decades in prison after a two-day trial ended with a guilty verdict, according to Menominee’s prosecuting attorney.

This news comes about a year after Johnny Lee Tucker, a 30-year-old man from Manistique, was pulled over in Menominee County last June.

Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogg tells Local 3 that Tucker was the subject of a traffic stop where a K-9 sniffed out drugs inside the vehicle. It is unclear what initially rose the officer’s suspicions, but after the do alerted to narcotics, a woman riding in Tucker’s car produced a small bag of methamphetamine from her bra.

During a complete search of the car, law enforcement also found a digital scale, another bag of methamphetamine, and several empty bags “consistent with distribution amounts” were also found.

Rogg said Tucker admitted to trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine from Wisconsin, and buying a half-pound of the drug just days earlier.

“Methamphetamine trafficking funnels poison into our communities,” said Rogg. “This investigation and subsequent conviction of this criminal drug dealer demonstrates my commitment to fight the drug cartels who have no regard for the citizens of our community.”

Last week, Tucker stood before Circuit Court Judge Ninomiya who sentenced him to 22-45 years in prison. The specific charges against him were Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Methamphetamine.

On the sentence, Rogg said, “I appreciate Judge Ninomiya in supporting my efforts to eradicate drug dealers from Menominee County with this harsh, decades-long sentence, for a man who deserved no less.”

