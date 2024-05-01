Prosecutor: Charges considered against deputy involved in chase that led to fatal crash

MUNCIE, Ind. — Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Tuesday he would not rule out filing charges against a Henry County sheriff's deputy involved in a recent chase that ended with a fatal crash at one of Muncie's busiest intersections.

On April 18, a car driven by Muncie resident Zacrey Kane Antrim, 28, was being pursued by the Henry County deputy when it collided with another vehicle at McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue.

A passenger in Antrim's car — Nicholas Wayne Woolum, 25 also of Muncie — was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, Shanta Sharrel Schmiesing, a 38-year-old Muncie resident, was seriously injured.

Antrim, also hurt in the collision, on April 21 was transferred from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to the Delaware County jail.

On Monday, Antrim was formally charged in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with resisting law enforcement resulting in death, resisting law enforcement with serious in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, unlawful carrying of a handgun, resisting law enforcement and two counts of reckless driving.

The most serious of those charges is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. An initial hearing in the case is set for May 8.

On Tuesday, Hoffman said he would "absolutely" look into whether Tanner Strelecky, the Henry County deputy who pursued Antrim into Delaware County and then through Muncie, "broke any criminal laws."

"I have not received the (Indiana State Police) investigation yet," Hoffman said. "However, I am very concerned about the way this chase was handled."

Hoffman said his inquiry would be "two fold."

"I will look at whether the officer and the person he chased have any criminal liability and if so what criminal statutes were violated," he said.

According to affidavits prepared by Muncie police and ISP, Antrim — driving a Dodge Dart — drew the attention of Strelecky, who was off duty, about 6 a.m. April 18 as they both traveled in the northbound lanes of Ind. 3 in northern Henry County.

Strelecky, who had just completed a work shift, was in uniform and driving his marked sheriff's vehicle when he saw Antrim commit traffic violations that led him to believe the driver might be impaired, the documents said.

The deputy tried to stop the Dart near the Henry-Delaware County line, but a chase ensued, eventually reaching Muncie "on city streets at speeds of 70-100 miles per hour, from the south side of Muncie, through downtown to the west side of the city, before traveling up to the northwest side, and eventually turning east on McGalliard Road," according to the ISP report.

The crash, about 6:15 a.m., took place at McGalliard's intersection with Tillotson when Antrim "swerved into the left turn lane to go around vehicles stopped at the light."

Hoffman said after he reviews the ISP investigation, it's possible additional charges could be filed against Antrim.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Prosecutor won't rule out charges against deputy in fatal police chase