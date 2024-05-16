Prosecutor: Carhartt heiress Valade's lawyer used her 'like a human ATM'

David Sutherland used and betrayed the late Carhartt leader Gretchen Valade, using her "like a human ATM," a Michigan assistant attorney general asserted during opening statements Thursday in the attorney's embezzlement trial.

"Trust. That's what this case is really about. Trust and betrayal," Scott Teter, division chief of the financial crimes division for the Attorney General’s Office, told jurors in Wayne County Circuit Court during his brief opening statement.

Sutherland of Grosse Pointe Farms is accused of embezzling several million dollars from Valade trust funds of which Sutherland was trustee.

He is facing two counts of embezzlement over $100,000, one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more and one count of conducting criminal enterprises. Each count is a 20-year felony offense, the Attorney General's Office previously said.

David Sutherland, right, an attorney charged with embezzling from deceased Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade's trust, stands after a arraignment hearing at Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court on Jan. 11, 2023.

Sutherland's attorney, James Joseph Sullivan, said he "would like to reserve my opening statement."

A jury of 15 people, three of whom will be alternates, was seated during the first day of the trial Wednesday, which consisted mainly of jury selection. Circuit Judge Paul John Cusick is presiding over the case, during which prosecutors may call dozens of witnesses.

Sutherland was considered Valade's trusted friend

The trial is anticipated to go through at least the end of next week.

Teter told jurors that the case involves two trusts, a 1982 revocable trust and a 2009 irrevocable trust, and that Sutherland was trustee in both. He told jurors "you can't hurt the trust to help yourself," but Sutherland failed that.

Valade, a businesswoman, philanthropist and arts patron, died at her Grosse Pointe Farms home on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 97 and the granddaughter of Carhartt Inc. founder Hamilton Carhartt.

Teter told jurors she underwrote the Detroit Jazz Festival and opened the Dirty Dog Jazz Café in Grosse Pointe Farms. He told them her health began to decline in 2016 and she required 24-hour care two years later. Teter showed jurors a photo of Valade at her 95th birthday in a wheelchair wearing what appeared to be colorful leis.

He ticked off at least a half dozen witnesses they would hear from during the trial, one of whom would testify that Sutherland wasn't just Valade's lawyer but also a friend. He said Valade trusted Sutherland and met with at her at her home once a week.

Gretchen Carhartt Valade, metro Detroit businesswoman, philanthropist and "angel of jazz," died peacefully in her home on Dec. 30, 2022 at age 97.

Teter told jurors that Sutherland took out "millions and millions of dollars," and when confronted by one of his employees months later, Sutherland wrote a promissory note and backdated it, something that he did for two separate years. Teter said the notes were for $5 million each, but told jurors Sutherland took more money.

An oil company and a pizza franchise

He told jurors there was "no note, no I.O.U., no nothin'."

Teter said Sutherland drafted the 2009 documents that gave him his authority over the trusts and that he billed Valade $19,000 a month to serve as her attorney and trustee. "That wasn't enough," he added.

Teter told jurors Sutherland used Valade's money to pay for his investments, including a pizza franchise in Florida and an oil company in northern Michigan.

He said Plante Moran questioned why money was moving in and out of the 2009 trust. Teter told the jury that Sutherland didn't stop until he was removed as trustee.

Sutherland was charged in January 2023, less than two weeks after Valade died.

Prosecutors put up two witnesses before lunch, an investigator and a woman who worked for Valade for 23 years, later caring for her also at her home.

Sutherland also is accused of stealing from the trust of a Grosse Pointe Farms school in a separate case that will be tried later. He's charged with one count of embezzlement $100,000 or more in that case.

In that case, attorneys with the state Attorney General’s Office said the allegation involves embezzlement of more than $1.4 million from the William Cardinal Foundation, which is to benefit education at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic School in Grosse Pointe Farms. That alleged crime is said to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2018, and last year, according to statements made during Sutherland's arraignment in June 2023 in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court.

