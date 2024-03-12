Prosecution saves most gripping evidence for last, leaves courtroom in tears

Editor's note: This story includes graphic content.

In a strategic move that brought many people in the courtroom to tears, prosecutors waited until nearly the end of their case before dropping their most powerful and emotionally grueling evidence against James Crumbley: video of the 2021 Oxford High School mass shooting, which shows the embattled father's son calmly roaming the halls and gunning down classmates, including four who died.

It was the same video shown in his wife's trial, which ended in Jennifer Crumbley being convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month, making her the first parent in America to be held criminally responsible for a mass shooting committed by their child.

As in the mom's trial, at least one juror openly wept as she watched the horrific images of the teenage gunman firing shots down a hallway, students running in terror and a boy falling to the ground after being shot. It was Tate Myre, who died that day, his smiling school picture shown to the jury after the video was played.

Some jurors wiped their eyes with tissues while others sat with their hands over their mouths the video played.

Unlike his wife, who broke down sobbing while watching the shooting video, James Crumbley remained more composed, though he did seem distraught. He looked away, swallowed hard, took deep breaths and wiped his nose with a tissue as images played on the screen of his teenage son blasting gunshots and roaming hallway to hallway before surrendering to police on his belly after murdering his final victim in a bathroom: 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

As the video played in court Tuesday, the boy's father, Craig Shilling, bowed his head and wiped his eyes. Nearby, Nicole Beausoleil, whose daughter Madisyn Baldwin also died in the shooting, hunched over in her seat and cried.

The fourth student murdered was Hana St. Juliana.

Crumbley's lawyer previously fought to keep the video out, arguing it was unfairly prejudicial and meant only to inflame the passions of the jury. Moreover, defense attorney Mariell Lehman argued that her client's case had nothing to do with what happened inside the school that day, but with his actions before and after the shooting.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews, however, allowed the video as evidence.

And the prosecution used it strategically, sending jurors home Tuesday with that last image of the video fresh in their minds. Prosecutors expect to rest their case Wednesday morning.

James Crumbley, who is not expected to testify in his own defense, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter for buying his son the gun that he used in the shooting and not disclosing that information to school officials when given the opportunity. The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, pleaded guilty to all his crimes and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Dad's jury hears evidence that his wife's jury did not

While much of James Crumbley's trial has played out like a replay of his wife's case, his jury has seen some different evidence, including an excerpt in the shooter's journal that is at the heart of a key claim by the defense: that the dad did not give his son access to the gun.

The son wrote in his journal: "I will have to find where my dad hid my 9 mm before I can shoot (up) the school."

The gun to which the boy is referring is the Sig Sauer handgun that his dad purchased during a Black Friday shopping trip, four days before the massacre. The boy was with his dad when he bought the gun, though the defense has maintained that the gun was not really a gift for the son, intended for use only at the shooting range with a parent.

Defense experts have argued that the journal excerpt also helps rebuff the prosecution's claim that the dad gifted the boy a gun, arguing that if the gun was really the boy's, then why did his dad have to hide it?

According to trial testimony, James Crumbley hid the gun in an armoire in his bedroom. It was unloaded in a case, and the ammunition was hidden in another drawer.

The prosecution also saved the shooter's journal for the end of its presentation, and showed jurors the following excerpts:

“I have zero HELP for my mental problems and it’s causing me to shoot up the f------ school.”

“I want help but my parents don’t listen to me so I can’t get any help.”

“All I need is my 9mm pistol which I am currently begging my dad for.”

“I will have to find where my dad hid my 9mm before I can shoot (up) the school.”

“First off I got my gun. It’s a SP2022 Sig Sauer 9mm. Second the shooting is tomorrow. I have access to the gun and the ammo. I am fully committed this to now. So yeah ... I’m going to prison for life and many people have about 1 day left to live.”

On cross-examination by the defense, Detective Lt. Timothy Willis, who had read the journal entries to the jury, agreed that no evidence shows that James Crumbley ever saw those journal entries.

'We're leaving at 7 in the morning,' James Crumbley told arresting officers

Jurors also saw another piece of evidence against the Crumbley parents that was not played at the mom's trial.

It involved a clip from law enforcement video when the Crumbleys were arrested by a Detroit tactical team while sleeping in an art gallery in Detroit.

James Crumbley is heard telling officers: "We were leaving at 7 in the morning."

According to the defense, that's a reference to the time the Crumbleys were going to leave the building to meet their lawyers in court, where they had planned to turn themselves in.

This detail was disclosed while Lehman was cross-examining a member of the Detroit Police Department's special response team who was on the scene that night. She asked the officer if he recalled hearing James Crumbley say: "We were leaving at 7 in the morning."

The prosecution objected to the question, arguing the video spoke for itself.

So Lehman replayed it for the officer, who then said he did hear the comment.

A theme that the prosecution has hammered on since the Crumbleys' arrest is that the couple was on the run because, it maintains, they knew they had done something wrong. Lehman is working to counter that narrative. The Crumbleys contend they feared being at home because of threats, had been in touch with lawyers and planned to turn themselves in the next day.

Several hours of testimony focused on the prosecution's interpretation Tuesday, with jurors seeing video of the couples' arrest, and multiple witnesses testifying about the manhunt that preceded it.

The witness in question was Detroit Police Officer David Metzke, a member of the department’s special response team who testified that he was called in late on Dec. 3, 2021, to help locate two fugitives. He said his team breached doors in the building on Detroit's eastside and, eventually, were directed to a suite on the first floor, where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found.

Metzke’s body camera captured the arrest, and showed the couple lying on a mattress when police entered. James Crumbley is heard crying out in pain in the video, which shows the couple being handcuffed.

Under questioning by Lehman, Metzke agreed that the couple was not trying to hide from police and no weapons were found.

Lehman said, “Fugitive apprehension is typically when there is a person who is not coming in to address allegations or charges against them, correct?”

Metzke agreed.

Lehman asked him if he would get involved if it became clear that person was not going to come in on their own. Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast objected, saying Metzke testified he gets notified of when to report to base, is given an assignment and then carries it out.

“Are you the one who decides that?” Judge Cheryl Matthews asked.

Metzke said no, that he gets information from his supervisors.

'I can’t believe it, they’re here'

Jurors also heard from Luke Kirtley, the coffee connoisseur who called 911 and reported the whereabouts of the Crumbleys on the night they were arrested in December 2021 in a Detroit industrial-style building, where they sleeping in a friend’s art gallery.

They were arrested in the early morning hours of Dec. 4 after being spotted by Kirtley a few hours before.

Kirtley, who owns a coffee roasting company located in the building where the Crumbleys were found, testified that he had seen a car in the parking lot of the building at about 10 p.m. that matched the Kia vehicle he had seen in a “wanted poster” for the Crumbleys.

“It hit me when I saw the license plate,” he testified, adding the plate matched the one on a poster about the Crumbleys.

He said he then saw someone sitting on a curb in a blue plaid hoodie, but couldn’t recognize the person.

He went into his unit and called 911, saying he “feared” for his safety.

“The parents of the shooter that are running away, they’re here,” Kirtley tells the 911 operator in a recording that was played for the jury. “I can’t believe it, they’re here.”

On cross-examination, defense attorney Lehman asked him if the person he saw on the curb said anything to him.

He had no interaction with that person, he said.

That person “didn’t run after you” or “chase you down,” Lehman said.

Correct, he answered.

Jurors also saw a photograph of James Crumbley being escorted out of the building by police that night. He was wearing a blue plaid hoodie.

Lehman on Tuesday sought to portray the Crumbleys as having been unjustifiably labeled fugitives, as the manhunt for them was on before charges were even announced.

As Lehman asked David Hendrick, who during the manhunt ran the fugitive apprehension team for the Oakland County Sheriff's office: “So you began looking for James and Jennifer Crumbley before they were formally charged?”

“Correct,” he said.

She asked if it was standard practice for the department to take someone into custody before charges are announced.

“Depends on the crime and the circumstances surrounding it,” he said.

Lehman also asked whether Hendrick was aware that the Crumbleys, after the shooting, did not have their phones because law enforcement had taken them away, and that they bought prepaid phones to contact family.

He said he didn’t know why they bought the phones, only that they did. Testimony in Jennifer Crumbley's trial was that an officer suggested they get the phones after theirs were confiscated.

A peek inside the shooter's rooms shows shooting targets, shell casings

The jury Tuesday saw photos of the shooter’s two bedrooms, including a messy one where two used shooting targets of human silhouettes hung over his bed and empty shell casings littered his nightstand. An empty whiskey bottle was on the floor. A notebook was on a bed with drawings of a gun.

The jury also saw a photo of the Crumbley’s bedroom, where a photo of an empty gun case and box of ammunition was on the bed. The gun case was the one for the 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun that the father had bought just four days before the shooting, the gun his son would use to shoot up the school.

“This is how it was when we came in,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Detective Adam Stoyek, the first witness to testify Tuesday.

Stoyak helped search the Crumbley home on the day of the shooting, and testified that James Crumbley was cooperative.

For example, in an in-car video after the shooting, Stoyek can be heard asking James Crumbley where the guns are in the house. James Crumbley told him about a case in the couple's bedroom that held the two .22-caliber guns and was locked with a combination of all zeros.

“I’m completely open and I want you guys to do what you have to do,” he said.

During cross-examination, Lehman asked Stoyek about Crumbley's behavior when he questioned the father on the day of the shooting.

"You ask him if he’s willing to tell you where the firearms are … He used the word absolutely," Lehman said.

"Yeah, he was cooperative," Stoyek answered, noting: "He told me before going to the house" that there would be a BB gun with military styling in one of his son’s bedrooms, 'So don’t freak out when you see that. '”

On redirect examination, Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast asked Stoyek one question: Did James Crumbley ever tell you the Sig Sauer that his son used to shoot up the school was locked up?

"He did not," the detective answered.

James Crumbley: 'Honey, don't freak out in front of the cops'

Day 4 of trial started with jurors seeing a bizarre video of the Crumbleys sitting and venting while in the back seat of a police car at 2:50 p.m. on the day of the shooting. Jennifer Crumbley is handcuffed.

They are in front of their house, in a police car, with the song "September" by Earth Wind and Fire playing in the background.

The video begins with James Crumbley protesting on his wife's behalf:

"Why is she in handcuffs? Can you take them off her please?"

Jennifer: "Why am I in handcuffs?"

James: "I don’t know."

Jennifer: "I didn’t do anything … I’m getting claustrophobic."

James: "Honey don’t freak out in front of the cops."

Jennifer: "Why are they here? Why are they here?"

James: "Why are you in f----- handcuffs?"

Jennifer: "Why are they in our house? … I’m so confused."

James: "We’re already dealing with s---. Why do we have to deal with this?"

At this point, Jennifer Crumbley spotted someone familiar to her outside the car window and started yelling and pounding on the window:

"There’s Patrick! Patrick! Patrick! Patrick!"

"He can’t hear you Jen," James Crumbley tells her.

But his wife continues to yell: "Patrick! Patrick!"

Again, he tells her: "Jen, Jen, he can’t hear you."

At this point, James Crumbley gets sentimental:

"Honey I love you, in case something happens."

He leaned in and kissed his wife.

She said nothing back.

He then told her they should say nothing until they have lawyers.

