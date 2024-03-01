Prosecution rests in Coleman murder trial

Mar. 1—JEFFERSON — The prosecution rested on Thursday after jurors heard from two eyewitnesses and a number of police officers in Malikhi Coleman's trial in the death of Fredrick Johnson.

Coleman is accused of shooting Johnson on Ohio Avenue, just outside Harbor Ridge Apartments, in Ashtabula in July 2022.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa called Julius Simmons to testify on Thursday.

He said he has known Coleman for about four years, and on July 26, 2022, he and Coleman were hanging out at the Bonniewood Estates, then went to Harbor Ridge Apartments. He was driving a white 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis at the time, he said.

Coleman had an AK-47 with him when the two went to Harbor Ridge Apartments, Simmons said.

He claimed the group Johnson was with was taking pictures with guns, taunting the group he was with, and Coleman was rapping along to a song, but wasn't directing it at anyone.

"The energy was starting to get intense, so I was ready to leave," Simmons said.

He testified the other group left in two cars, then he made a loop through the parking lot and went to leave as well.

"They were parked in the middle of the road, waiting for us to come out, and the little dude with [Rayburn] Seawood was waving and flashing, pointing a gun at us," Simmons said.

He said the "little man" was hanging out of the back seat window. Seawood, a friend of Johnson's, testified on Wednesday, and was driving one of the vehicles that night.

Simmons said he told Coleman not to shoot out of his car.

"I don't know who shot first, but I was closest to Malikhi, so I heard his go off," he said. "I don't know who shot first, but all I could hear was his gun going off."

He testified he never saw Johnson, and never heard any other gun than Coleman's, and the car was stopped for some of the shooting.

Cantalamessa asked why he stopped instead of just driving away.

"I was scared," Simmons said. "It was just a quick reaction."

He said they drove to another person's house, and Coleman dropped the gun off inside, then they went back to Bonniewood.

"After that, we head toward Warren, we make our way to Warren," Simmons said.

He said the plan was to get somewhere safe then call the police and report the incident. They were pulled over in Rock Creek and booked.

Simmons said he did not tell this to police initially because he was shaken up.

He said he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice and agreed to testify in exchange for an 11-year prison sentence.

Malcolm Stewart Douglas, Coleman's attorney, asked who Simmons saw display their guns.

"I saw Seawood and Johnson display their firearms, and the little dude that was with them," Simmons said.

Douglas asked him what flashing guns means in his world.

"Just letting us know they have them," he said.

Simmons said he did not view Coleman's rapping as taunting, but the other group may have taken it as disrespectful.

He said when he circled the parking lot, he was trying to give Coleman's group time to leave.

"So you weren't chasing them?" Douglas asked.

"No," Simmons said.

He said his intention was to go home to Bonniewood, and he had planned to turn right, but the two cars were parked in the middle of the road, so he decided to turn left.

He claimed the minor hanging out of the window was pointing guns at him.

"You don't know what's going to happen when somebody's pointing a firearm at you," Simmons said. "You expect that they're going to fire it."

He said Coleman got his gun ready when they saw the minor waving a gun around, and pointed it at them as they started to turn onto Ohio Avenue.

"You don't know who fired first?" Douglas asked.

"No," Simmons said.

He asked about the story Simmons told previously, where he said the minor fired first.

"Was that before or after you were indicted in your case?" Douglas asked.

"It was before," Simmons said.

He asked Simmons to list what he was initially indicted on.

Simmons said he was charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle.

Douglas asked if the minor fired first, and Simmons said he doesn't know.

"But you did tell the police earlier that 'little man' fired first?" Douglas asked.

"Yes," Simmons replied.

"Once the gunfire started, what did you do?" Douglas asked.

"I stopped in the middle of the street," he said. "After the gunfire happened, that's when I drove off."

Simmons said he was hoping not to get shot.

Responding to follow-up questions from Cantalamessa, Simmons said Johnson's group never pointed guns at him or his group.

Simmons said he was close with Coleman at the time.

The next witness called was Brian Smith.

Smith testified he was living with his sister and Seawood in July 2022.

He said he and Seawood went to the Harbor Ridge Apartments that day.

"They were yelling across the way, 'BDK,' I don't know what that means but obviously, it offended [Seawood]" Smith said.

He said at one point someone from their group went over and spoke to Coleman's group.

He said eventually, they got ready to go back to his sister's home.

When the two cars were parked on Ohio Avenue, the minor was hanging out of the car with a gun before the shooting occurred.

Smith said he did not know how many people were in the white car, and could not see who was firing.

"I heard the louder, repeated firing first," he said.

He said after that, the minor who was hanging out of the window started firing one gun, then switched to another and continued shooting.

He said he didn't know how many shots were fired, but estimated that at least 10 were shot from the rifle.

"I turned around and saw his buddy lying on the ground, and that was it," Smith said.

Douglas asked if Seawood and Johnson were armed, and Smith said he was sure Seawood was armed, but did not know if Johnson was armed.

He showed Smith a photo of Seawood, Johnson and the minor with guns, and a photo of Johnson.

Smith said he saw the minor with the gun in his hand while sitting on the window.

After Smith said he did not recall what he initially told the Ashtabula Police Department, Douglas asked how he could be sure now that Coleman fired first.

In follow-up questions, Cantalamessa asked Smith if he ever saw Johnson with a gun. He said he did not.

The second witness of the day was retired APD Lieutenant Dennis Dibble.

Dibble testified he processed the crime scene on Ohio Avenue and Lambros Lane. Cantalamessa reviewed a diagram Dibble made of the crime scene with him.

She had Dibble identify photos of a bag he recovered from the scene. The bag contained marijuana, cash, Johnson's ID card, a digital scale and a gun clip, he said.

Detective Lieutenant Michael Palinkas of the APD was the last witness to testify for the state.

He said he received the call shortly after the incident, and arrived on-scene by about 9 p.m.

"Once I arrived on-scene, I saw that our patrol division had done a pretty good job of setting up a crime-scene perimeter," he said.

Palinkas said one of the other officers had already started marking plainly visible evidence by the time he arrived.

"We knew at that point that we had at least two different caliber firearms discharged, which led us to believe at that time that we had at least two shooters," he said.

The cluster of rifle round casings led Palinkas to conclude that the vehicle the shooter was in was moving very slowly or was stopped.

No casings were found near Johnson's body, and police found no casings matching the caliber of gun Johnson was said to carry, Palinkas said.

While Palinkas was on-scene, the department put out a notice for officers to be on the lookout for an older, white, former police vehicle, possibly containing Malikhi Coleman, Palinkas said.

He said, while officers were still on-scene, Palinkas was notified that Sheriff's deputies had stopped the white Grand Marquis in the Rock Creek area, with Coleman inside and a number of 7.62-caliber shell casings in plain view.

Palinkas said he interviewed Simmons and Coleman the night of the killing, and both initially denied having any knowledge of the shooting.

Eventually, Coleman admitted to having the gun and firing it out of the window, and then he gave it to a person on Cemetery Road, he said.

Palinkas retrieved the rifle from another location in Ashtabula.

He said there was no evidence that Johnson fired a shot at the scene.

On cross-examination, Douglas asked about Palinkas' interview of Coleman.

"When you presented him with a little information, he was far more forthcoming, yes?" he said.

Palinkas said once he did that, Coleman presented his version of events.

Douglas asked if Coleman told him others had fired at him before he returned fire, and Palinkas said he did say that.

Palinkas said in Simmons' first statement, Simmons said he believed someone from the other vehicle fired first.

In follow-up questioning, Cantalamessa asked if Coleman ever said Johnson fired at him, and Palinkas said Coleman had never claimed that.

After Palinkas' testimony, the prosecution rested, and the jury was sent home for the day, and told to return at 8:30 a.m. today.

On Tuesday, the first day of the trial, police officers testified about responding to the scene. On Wednesday, the jury head testimony from Johnson's high school friend, who was with him the night he was killed, along with police officers who collected evidence at the scene, the medical examiner who conducted Johnson's autopsy, and a forensic scientist who compared bullets and shell casings to a rifle obtained by police.