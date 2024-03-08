Prosecution now seeks December trial for three Jan. 6 defendants from Polk County

Federal prosecutors have revised their proposed starting date for the trial of three former Polk County residents accused of crimes related to the U.S. Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia filed a proposal Thursday to set a trial date of Dec. 9 for Jonathan Pollock, Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III. All three face multiple felony charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers.

The three are former residents of the Kathleen area. The Pollocks are siblings.

Prosecutors had submitted a motion on Wednesday proposing a trial start date of Oct. 14 but filed a notice of error on Thursday before submitting the new schedule. The scheduling memo says that the trial would likely last two weeks.

FBI agents arrested Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson on June 30, 2021, soon after a grand jury indicted the three. Jonathan Pollock had left his family’s property in the Kathleen area and remained a fugitive for about 2½ years.

Olivia Pollock and Hutchinson, free on conditional release, both disabled their GPS monitors in March 2023, days before the scheduled start of their trials in Washington, D.C., and became fugitives. FBI agents captured all three on Jan. 6 at a ranch in Groveland in southern Lake County.

The defendants are now being held without bond. All have pleaded not guilty.

