Prosecution of Joplin man's domestic assault charge deferred

Apr. 17—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has deferred prosecution of a Joplin man's felony assault charge for six months, at which time he could have the charge dismissed.

Dominick J. Loyd, 22, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree domestic assault. Instead, the charge was deferred with a dismissal hearing set Oct. 15.

Loyd was arrested on the charge following a domestic disturbance June 25 of last year during which he allegedly threw his wife to the floor and got on top of her, keeping her pinned down between a bed and a wall, according to the probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

The affidavit states that a Newton County deputy who responded to a call from the residence found the defendant's wife in some respiratory distress, with redness around her neck and cuts and scratches on her feet.