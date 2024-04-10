Prosecution and defense present opening statements in trial of Chad Daybell

TechCrunch

After opening its developer API to select companies for testing in March, Meta's Twitter/X competitor Threads is now introducing developer documentation and a sign-up sheet for interested parties ahead of the API's public launch, planned for June. The new documentation details the API's current limitations and its endpoints, among other things, which could help developers get started on their Threads-connected apps and any other projects that integrate with the new social network. For instance, those who want to track analytics around Threads' posts can use an Insights API to retrieve things like views, likes, replies, reposts, and quotes.