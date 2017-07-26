Prosecco Grapesicles Are The Boozy Summer Snack You Need

From Delish

Frozen grapes are one of those favorite snacks that always illicit reaction. "I LOVE frozen grapes!" three coworkers simultaneously shouted when I brought up this party idea. Obviously we needed to bring it to life.

It's true, frozen grapes are totally delicious: After a couple hours in the freezer, their skin loses its flimsiness (I hate flimsy grapes) and the fruit inside takes on a super-satisfying frozen texture.

But you know what's even better than frozen grapes? Prosecco grapes, so we had to combine the two like any right-minded person. The result = phenomenal. You skewer grapes (red or green, whatever you want) and layer them in a baking dish. Pour over prosecco and vodka (or rum or tequila-whatever booze you love) and let 'em soak for at least an hour. Drain, reserving the booze for mimosas, and then freeze.

The result is the perfect party snack on a hot day and will make you SO glad you turned your frozen grape obsession into a grapesicle one.

