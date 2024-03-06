Propositions E and F appear poised to pass in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Proposition E appears poised to be passed by San Francisco voters Tuesday night. The proposition pertains to police department policies and procedures. Prop E limits the amount of time a patrol officer may spend on administrative tasks and allows the use of drones along with, or instead of vehicular pursuits.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the bill’s passing.

“Thank you to the voters for passing Prop E!” Mayor Breed tweeted. “This will help us build on our work to make San Francisco a safer city for all.”

In addition to expanding the use of drones and limiting desk time for officers, Prop E allows for use of body camera footage to satisfy reporting requirements and allows the installation of surveillance and facial recognition cameras without approval from the police commission or board of supervisors.

California Primary Election 2024 Results

“We’re giving our SFPD officers more tools to do their jobs and getting them out on the street to take care of our community,” Mayor Breed continued.

Mayor Breed was a supporter of the bill, along with SF County Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Joel Engardio and Catherine Stefani.

The bill was also supported by the San Francisco Republican Party. It was opposed by the San Francisco Democratic Party and the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California.

Proposition F, another city ballot initiative that would require drug screening for certain beneficiaries of county assistance, also appears poised to pass. Like Prop E, that bill was also supported by Mayor Breed and the SF Republican Party.

“Thank you to the voters for passing Prop F to bring more treatment and accountability to San Francisco,” Mayor Breed tweeted. “This is how we get more people the help they need and change what’s happening in our city.”

Early returns saw 62% of voters come out in favor of Prop E and 65% in support of Prop F.

