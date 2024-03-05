Proposition 1: California's mental health ballot measure, what it does and live results

As national eyes set on California's Senate contest on Super Tuesday, the Golden State is considering a proposition that would overhaul the state's mental health services funding.

Proposition 1 would change how the state allocates mental health funds, pulling some funding from the county to the state level and mandating the way counties spend the remainder. The proposition would also issue new bonds to build mental health facilities and require increased numbers of mental health workers.

Nearly four out of five unhoused Californians said they suffered a serious mental health condition in their life, according to a 2023 study by the University of California, San Francisco.

Here's what to know about California Proposition 1.

What does Proposition 1 do?

Bond to build

The state would issue a $6.4 billion to build behavioral health and residential units, if voters approve the proposition.

The bond would create locations for 6,800 people to receive mental health care and drug or alcohol treatment at any one time and build up to 4,350 housing units, according to the state's Legislative Analyst Office.

Spending changes

Proposition 1 would amend the state's Mental Health Services Act which dictates the allocation of mental health spending.

The state would receive 5% more of the revenue derived from a tax on incomes over $1 million. The tax, which generates between $2 billion and $3.5 billion annually, would not be changed.

The proposition, "requires that counties spend more of their MHSA money on housing and personalized support services like employment assistance and education," according to the analyst. The state would be required to increase the number of mental health care workers, if the proposition is passed.

A person walks with carts in the rain near an encampment of unhoused people in Skid Row in Los Angeles on February 6, 2024.

Currently, 76% of the tax money being funneled to counties is used for mental health treatments, housing, outreach and crisis programs.

If the proposition passes, one third of funds would be allocated toward housing and rental assistance for homeless individuals with mental health or addiction problems. An additional 35% would go toward mental health treatments for those same individuals and the remainder would be used for prevention services for youth as well as workforce training and innovation projects.

