Proposed Venice budget is short on funding to pay for new public safety employees

VENICE – The Venice City Council will deal with the impact its push to cut property tax rates for this year’s budget when it starts a two-day workshop on Thursday for the proposed 2024-25 budget year.

The impact of that cut means that this year, council members will need to find funding for as many as 15 new positions that are paid for out of the general fund, including seven people in Venice Fire Rescue and five in the Venice Police Department.

In building the budget for this year, the city was working with a 14.1% increase in property tax value. The proposed budget is based on an 11% increase in property tax values according to the latest figures from the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s office.

A portion of the funding for the proposed $177.9 million overall city budget will come from reserves, as the projected revenue is only $174.4 million.

The city currently employs a full-time equivalent of about 386 people, which includes an airport outreach coordinator and three new water and sewer personnel.

Both of those funds are among the four enterprise funds – which also includes funds for solid waste and stormwater drainage.

Property tax revenue for 2024-25 projected at $27.28 million

The general fund budget calls for $50.4 million in spending, compared with $51.5 million in revenues – about $27.38 million of that comes from property taxes, based on a tax rate of 3.9041 mills, which reflects the 0.4559 mill property tax rate cut implemented by the City Council last September.

That cut was picked because it was the largest cut allowed without cutting back services.

A mill generates $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of taxable property value.

That $27.3 million is about $2.8 million more property tax revenue than was collected this year.

About half of that increase is attributed to new construction and half to increased property values.

But that’s not enough to cover the cost of 15 additional full time employees city officials want to add for 2024-25.

Fifteen new full-time positions include police and fire & rescue

Left out of that proposed budget are requests for an additional 15 full time employees – two in public works, seven in fire and emergency services, one in information technology and five with the Venice Police Department.

The need for those new hires was first discussed by the council at a February strategic planning meeting;

Only 14 of those would be paid for through the general fund, since a proposed school resource officer for Epiphany Cathedral School would be paid for by the school through a security services agreement.

To cover those costs, the City Council has to find about $1.6 million in revenue.

According to the budget memo submitted by City Manager Ed Lavallee, every 0.10 mill generates about $699,000 for the proposed budget, so the council would have to consider a 0.231 mill property tax rate increase or cuts elsewhere in the budget.

In September, when the council approved that 0.4559 mill cut in property taxes, three members – Mayor Nick Pachota, Vice Mayor Jim Boldt and Council Member Helen Moore, supported a more modest rollback of 0.2 mill reduction that would have shaved off about $1.3 million in property tax revenue and still left enough of a cushion to add those 15 positions for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Residents to pay increased fees for water and sewer

Wastewater rates will increase 3% for city residents, effective Oct. 1, 2024, while water rates will increase 5.25% – with 2.25% of that increase earmarked for the eventual relocation of the city’s water treatment plant from its current location at 200 Warfield Ave., on Hatchett Creek to a parcel recently purchased on the southwest corner of East Venice Avenue and Auburn Road.

The 2024-25 fiscal year is the second year of a five-year rate plan.

Stormwater rates are slated to increase from $7.29 to $8.15 per equivalent stormwater factor – which will maintain a balanced budget.

The Venice City Council starts a two-day workshop on the proposed 2024-25 fiscal year at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Water qualify fees will increase from $1.98 to $2 per equivalent water quality factor, which will raise enough funds for $1 million annually for capital projects designed to improve water quality.

The solid waste recycling surcharge will remain at 15%.

The city is currently studying a new rate for solid waste collection, which should be ready for the final budget workshops in September, to be implemented Oct. 1.

The city’s five-year capital improvement calls for spending $194.5 million in projects – including $69.3 million for 2024-25.

The largest current project involves moving Fire Station No. 52 from its current location on Grove Street to a parcel on East Venice Avenue.

The workshops are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday in council chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. If the board finishes Thursday, it would not meet Friday.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Venice enters budget workshop with need to find public safety funding