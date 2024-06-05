Proposed tallest tower in U.S. clears another hurdle with OKC Council zoning approval

The proposed Boardwalk at Bricktown is shown in this rendering looking northwest from where the MAPS 4 multi-use soccer stadium is set to be built by Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Council on Tuesday gave developer Scot Matteson the rezoning he sought to build the tallest tower in the country, but not without questions on whether it will really get built.

The rezoning for a 1,907-foot-tall Legends Tower in Lower Bricktown — more than twice height of the 50-story Devon Energy Center — was approved by eight of the nine city council members.

Concerns about the project were raised by Councilperson James Cooper who questioned claims by Matteson that the development of the four-tower Boardwalk at Bricktown will include low-income or workforce housing for residents dealing with chronic homelessness or unemployment.

Cooper, joined by Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon, previously voted against $200 million in tax increment financing approved by the city council in August, 2023. The assistance will be structured similar to a rebate in which money is only paid once the development of the first two apartment towers and garages are completed.

Cooper, an instructor at Oklahoma City University, said he was talking about the project with his class when he discovered the website for Aspiring Anew Generation, the proposed operator of the low-income or workforce housing, consisted of a home page with dead links.

“When I was trying to inspire confidence in building the tallest building in the country, you let me down,” Cooper said. “I love density. I’ve loved downtowns since I was a toddler. But I do not have confidence in this.”

The council was informed the developer wants to start site work “as soon as possible.

Extensive LED signage was shown on plans for the lower floors of retail at the Boardwalk at Bricktown. The signage plans are on hold and will be submitted in a separate request to the city at a later time.

Mark Zitzow, director of urban planning at Johnson and Associates, a consultant on the development, said the only outstanding issue to be addressed is proposed digital signage that was initially shown going up and across the four towers. The signage, comparable to that seen in Las Vegas and Times Square, drew the most criticism when the rezoning was presented in April to the Oklahoma City Planning Commission.

“The signage language was removed and will be replaced with what will be the most detailed signing package that will be submitted that the city probably has ever seen,” Zitzow said. “There are no billboards permitted, there are no accessory signs permitted. We will have to submit a sign package that will show every sign on the project, the LED lighting, and visuals on what the public view will be.”

What to know about the proposed OKC tower and surrounding development

The Boardwalk at Bricktown is a two-phase, $1.2 billion development. Matteson’s proposal is to build two towers, named Ruby and Emerald, that will be 23 stories above a parking and retail podium.

The towers are to consist of 576 market rate apartments and 140 work force apartments. The first phase also includes a Hyatt Dream Hotel that will be 22 stories above a parking and retail podium and consist of 480 rooms and 85 residential condominiums.

Proposed floors and building heights of the Boardwalk at Bricktown project. The Legends Tower is projected to reach 1907 feet, and the smaller buildings next to it would reach 345 feet. For scale, the Devon tower is 845 feet, and the Valliance Bank Tower is 321 feet.

A check of the website cited by Cooper for Aspiring Anew Generation shows a home page with working links on top of the home page and no links for sections “Who we are,” “Our Mission,” “About us,” and “Our programs.”

Each of those sections have what appears to be full text shown. Links to more portions of the website are shown in the top row of the home page. Questions, however, have been raised in the past about Aspiring Anew.

Aspiring Anew Generation, the nonprofit, was founded by Jessica Stanford. Stanford also operates a for-profit clinic under the same name that in June, 2023 was added to a list of Arizona agencies whose Medicaid payments had been suspended over questions about billings.

The 1,907-square-foot-tall Legends Tower, meanwhile, has had its share of skeptics who wonder how such a project is financially feasible in a market where no residential towers have been built from scratch since the 1960s.

Scot Matteson is shown talking about his Boardwalk at Bricktown development following a presentation on April 11 to the Oklahoma City Planning Commission.

Matteson has told The Oklahoman the entire $1.2 billion development, including Legends Tower, is financed. He said he’s committed to including workforce housing and a workforce development center as part of the development, but the operator may or may not be Aspiring Anew Generation.

“I have not signed a contract with them,” Matteson said. “We're still deciding on whether to use them, work with a local group, or create a new nonprofit. We have time to work on that. We have a lot of time to work on that.”

Matteson said the start date, initially set for this summer, is delayed until this fall due to the timing it took for the rezoning request because the outcome of the Legends Tower plays into initial site work.

“We can’t just do it for the three towers,” Matteson said. “They are all connected with underground parking and utilities.”

Matteson said the site work will take about six months, followed by up to 18 months of construction. The Legacy Tower is set to be built as part of a second phase with Matteson acknowledging its ultimate scope will depend on market reaction to the first two apartment towers.

Cooper was the lone “no” vote against the rezoning for Legacy Tower. Nikki Nice, who represents Ward 7, which includes Lower Bricktown, acknowledged the project has people uncertain about whether it will really get built.

“People have asked me often, ‘What do you think about this development?’ The sky is the limit, no pun intended,” Nice said. “I know some folks are nervous to see how this could be built. But other than that, I've heard most folks say they’re OK with this and want to see it.”

