Proposed school chaplain bill met with mixed reviews in Volusia, Flagler counties

Community members are split over a proposed bill that would allow religious chaplains to counsel students in Florida schools. While some see the benefit in offering additional services, others are firmly opposed, saying religion has no place in public schools.

Arnie Levine served as a chaplain in the pediatric intensive care unit at New York University’s medical center for about a year. Then, in the late '90s, he moved to Florida and began work as a bereavement counselor in the hospice care unit at what was then Memorial Hospital in Ormond Beach.

He has since mentored children in Volusia and Flagler counties through a variety of community programs.

If there's one thing Levine knows for certain, it’s that children are impressionable.

“They look up to an adult, and they’re very easily swayed in one direction or another,” he said.

And for that reason, he opposes House Bill 931.

“I’m afraid that a chaplain might give the impression that their religion is right, and they know what God wants and ... everybody else is wrong,” he said, adding that "it doesn’t belong in a public school or public anything.”

Levine was especially concerned with this bill due to its vague definition of chaplains.

“A chaplain does not have to have a psychology degree, does not have to have the credentials to work with a child,” he said.

Levine believes that if a chaplain does not have the academic credentials to be a counselor or a psychologist, their place in a school could actually be harmful.

However, Levine said that if a chaplain did have the necessary credentials and “played the role of a counselor, as opposed to trying to promote theology,” the situation wouldn’t be as concerning.

“I’m not at all anti-religious. I just don’t think that a person that doesn’t have the knowledge, the credentials, the education to deal with children should be in the public school,” he said. “A church or synagogue — it’s another story because the parents should be there with a child, but in a public school, you don’t know.”

Where does the bill stand?

The House approved Ocala Republican Rep. Stan McClain’s HB 931 on Feb. 22 with 89 in favor, 25 against, and 6 abstaining.

The Senate bill — SB 7044 — passed through the Education Pre-K-12 committee (7-3), appropriations committee on education (4-1), and the rules committee (14-5). Now, it is up for final vote in that chamber.

If the bill — which aims to address students’ mental health needs — becomes law, public schools, including charters, will have the option to establish a volunteer program for chaplains.

It is up to the district or charter to define what role chaplains can play in schools.

Students will need parental consent to meet with chaplains, and school boards will have a large say regarding a chaplain's qualifications.

Districts or charter schools that implement a volunteer chaplain program must publish a list of all volunteer chaplains, including their religious affiliations, on the district or school’s website.

Local group opposes proposed chaplain bill

The Atlantic Coast chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State is headquartered in Flagler County and opposed to chaplains serving in public schools for a few reasons, according to its president, Rabbi Merrill Shapiro, the first being that school and religion should not overlap.

The organization finds it “troublesome” that certain religions require proclaiming beliefs and bringing others to their beliefs.

“Christian chaplains, Christian ministers, who come in as chaplains to the schools, volunteer and free, are still enjoined by the gospel to proclaim Jesus as the Lord,” Shapiro said. “Where does that leave the Buddhists? The Hindu? The Muslim? The Jewish students? They’re being pressured to leave the faith of their ancestors and to leave their family’s beliefs, and come over to Christianity.”

Shapiro believes that since it is unlikely for there to be multiple chaplains, each representing a different religion, the bill “does not respond to the diversity of the student body.”

Like Levine, the group believes professional counselors are better qualified to serve students.

“We believe that the requirements to be a chaplain and to be a minister are not so great, and do not stress counseling,” Shapiro said. “There are professional counselors employed by most schools, most school boards, and there are professionals who are much better at this, and it shouldn’t be left to chaplains.”

Shapiro, a clergyman, said he supports houses of worship, believes everyone should go to their church and thinks that religion has an influence for good; however, he also firmly believes that church and state should remain separate and religion, specifically, should not have any place in the school setting.

“We are concerned about the rise of Christian nationalism. There are amongst us people who believe that the United States of America is a Christian country, and that’s just not the case,” Shapiro said. “The problem is all of us pay taxes, and we all support the schools — Buddhists and Hindus and Muslims, Christians. … We all pay to support the schools, so why shouldn’t we have our religions represented? Well, we can’t, so let’s treat all religions equally by keeping them out of the schools.”

Michael Cocchiola, a member of the Atlantic Coast chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State and a local activist, agreed.

“It’s clear that any encroachment into government or schools will be led by what I would call Christian nationalists today, and Christian nationalists, of course, frighten me from the standpoint (that) they are dismissive of everybody else,” he said. “They’re fighting hard to put Christian theology into government wherever they can, and now, Christian theology into schools by way of inserting counselors who happen to be chaplains into school ..."

He said he felt as though districts wouldn't install Jewish, Muslim or Hindi chaplains.

"They’re going to be putting Christian chaplains in there, and they're going to proselytize. There is no doubt in my mind once they get in there as counselors, they will proselytize because that’s their life,” Cocchiola said.

Rep. McClain, whose district includes a sizable portion of West Volusia County, said this bill was not intended to proselytize, according to previous News-Journal reporting. McClain did not respond to The News-Journal’s most recent requests for comment, despite multiple attempts.

Volusia, Flagler school boards weigh in

Volusia County School Board member Carl Persis noted that while the bill was probably written with good intentions, it could have troubling consequences. He said there are many "safeguards and protocols" that each school must adhere to when inviting someone on campus.

“It’s one of those things that just sounds good, but I think working out all the details would perhaps be highly problematic,” he said.

Persis said that as a former school principal, he would not want to create a situation where students who do not want to participate feel pressured to do so.

And, if this the bill went before Volusia County School Board, Persis said he would want to address the following questions:

What qualifications would a chaplain need to work with students in Volusia County Schools? How would the district keep parents engaged, involved and informed on these counseling services? Can chaplains provide faith-based counseling?

“(I) can’t say it wouldn’t help a student or students somewhere, but we as a school board would just have to ensure the parents that whomever we put in contact with their children, that they can be assured that this is a person that would not cause them any physical or psychological harm,” he said.

Volusia County School Board Chair Jamie Haynes did not respond to The News-Journal’s request for comment; however, Danielle Johnson, the district’s director of community information, reached out to The News-Journal on Haynes’ behalf.

“VCS is aware of the proposed legislation and will continue to monitor bills and potential laws as they move through the process to ensure Volusia County Schools is in compliance with all state laws,” Johnson said in a text message.

As for Flagler County, its board isn’t necessarily against the bill.

“I don't have any opposition to it, but this would be a conversation that we would have to have as a board to see what this might look like for Flagler County,” said Chair Will Furry. “It would be a supplement to our already (existing) mental health initiatives and just provide another level of support for our students and our faculty.”

Board member Cheryl Massaro said she is also not “completely opposed” to the bill, and that if it was executed properly, it could have a positive impact.

“To have another person that’s going to possibly be able to work with teens and build a relationship, who’s going to say that’s negative?” Massaro asked. “The other side of that is to make sure that they’re all cleared, which they would have to be to get into the school systems, you know, and they can find the right time to mentor that does not disrupt the student’s day.”

Massaro said the bill does raise questions regarding the separation of church and state.

“It goes back to parental rights,” she said. “I’m sure some parents would love to take advantage of having another person that could work with their kids, and other parents would have nothing to do with it. As long as they have freedom of choice, I don’t have a problem with it.”

Furry, however, said the conversation does not involve the separation of church and state because, he said, “The Constitution was meant to protect the church from the state, not the state from the church."

“For those that are concerned about that,” Furry continued, echoing Massaro, “this is going to be only (available) by parental permission, so those that don’t find this assistance valuable won’t participate in it.”

