Proposed property tax solutions presented before Colorado commission

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Coloradans may have just paid part of their property tax payments that were due yesterday. Groups that want to ensure those payments don’t spike this high again presented their ballot proposals before a commission at the capitol Friday.

“We have deadlines for citizens initiatives. We have already gotten one measure on, we are working to get the second measure on. So we’re not holding our breath that the legislature is going to do something,” said FOX31 political analyst Michael Fields.

Colorado bill that would give renters tax credit passes committee

Fields is leading the effort on two ballot measures focused on property tax relief through his conservative think tank, Advance Colorado.

“One measure that’s on the ballot already that we got signatures for would set a four-percent cap on property tax increases, something that I think is very popular,” Fields said about the initiative.

“People are getting those property tax bills right now, and they are much higher than they were last year, 25% higher and really nothing stops this from happening over and over again. So, we think that government shouldn’t be growing faster than our wages,” Fields said.

The second initiative includes the proposed 4% cap on future revenue growth. It would also reduce residential and business tax rates to the levels they were back in 2022.

“Government would be able to keep some money but not this whole big spike that we are seeing this year. So we are calling that kind of the rollback that would lower rates for next year along with a cap and then backfill. So, the state would have to give money back to localities and local services,” Fields said.

That measure is heading to the state’s title board for review. While Fields is working on these measures, counter-ballot initiatives are in the works, too.

Additionally, the commission on property taxes that was put together following the special session is set to present its ideas for legislative consideration in two weeks. Fields said he is confident in the proposals he is backing, even as opposition rises.

How much of the $607M Mega Millions jackpot a Colorado winner would lose to taxes

“Making the state backfill these localities is an important piece of this. I think a lot of legislators are not going to be happy if it cuts into their budget, but again, they could have fixed this problem,” Fields said. “They still can fix the problem, it’s really on them to get the work done. And if they don’t do it, which it looks like they are not going to do, we will go to the ballot and do it ourselves.”

Colorado Concern, a group that backed Proposition HH that failed at the ballot box last year, is partnering with Advance Colorado on the new initiative. Fields said the partnership highlights widespread frustration with high property taxes in Colorado.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.