Proposed Phoenix airport parking rate increase: Here's how much more you could pay

Parking at the Phoenix airport, already pricey, could soon cost more.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport wants to raise parking rates by $1-$4 per day or $2 per hour at its garages and lots. The possible new rates were discussed during the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board's meeting on Thursday, May 16.

Sky Harbor last increased parking rates in 2022. Rates went up $2-$6 per day, including raising terminal parking rates from $27 to $30, but hourly incremental rates were unchanged.

The proposed new rates would need approval from Phoenix city officials first, and airport staff don't plan to enact the increases until after the summer travel season.

Here's how much Phoenix airport parking rates could go up

Here's how much it would cost per day to park at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport under the proposed rate increases:

Terminal 3 garage: $33 for self-parking (up from $30), $37 for premium parking (up from $33), $43 for valet parking (up from $39). Premium spaces are closest to the elevators and are identified by white and blue Premium Parking signs.

Terminal 4 garage: $33 for self-parking (up from $30), $37 for premium parking (up from $33), $43 for valet parking (up from $39).

West Economy garage: $19, up from $16.

East Economy garages A and B: $19, up from $16.

East Economy lot: $16, up from $14.

24 th Street Station lot: $16, up from $14.

West Economy Park and Walk: $10, up from $9. This lot is about a 12-minute walk to Terminal 3 with no shuttle or Sky Train access.

Hourly parking rates would increase as well: to $6 per hour, up from $4.

Why are Phoenix airport parking rates going up?

Airport staff want to reduce demand for parking by 2% as the garages and lots approach maximum capacity more frequently, particularly during holiday travel periods.

For instance, the East Economy surface lot − the least expensive parking close to Terminal 4 − was 80% full for 313 days, including 102 days where it was 95% full, between April 2023 and March 2024, data from the Phoenix Aviation Department showed.

With the proposed increase, the daily cost of parking in terminal garages at Sky Harbor Airport would be more expensive than Denver ($30) and Dallas-Fort Worth ($32), but less expensive than Salt Lake City ($35) and Las Vegas ($36), according to Sky Harbor's comparison of peer airports' parking rates.

The proposed economy daily rate increases to $16 in uncovered lots and $19 in garages would be among the highest airport economy parking rates in the Southwest. They would exceed Denver ($8 uncovered, $18 garage), Las Vegas ($12 uncovered, $18 garage) and Salt Lake City ($12 uncovered, no economy garage) but would be cheaper than Dallas-Fort Worth ($18 uncovered, $21 garage).

When will the Phoenix airport parking increases take effect?

The proposed parking rate increases must be approved by Phoenix's Budget and Research Department. If that occurs, the higher rates are expected to take effect Oct. 1, 2024.

A public notice will be issued at least 60 days before the rate increase following its approval, and Sky Harbor staff will publicize information about the increases on signage in front of parking facilities, newsletters and other means of communication.

Michael Salerno is an award-winning journalist who’s covered travel and tourism since 2014. His work as The Arizona Republic’s consumer travel reporter aims to help readers navigate the stresses of traveling and get the best value for their money on their vacations. He can be reached at Michael.Salerno@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @salerno_phx.

