Proposed parking garage in Dover draws praise and criticism from residents and businesses

Most people commenting on a proposed parking garage in downtown Dover this week were in favor of the concept, but they posed a variety of questions about the building’s appearance and how it will be operated.

About 80 residents and business owners attended two information sessions June 3 at the Dover Library to hear presentations by Michael Caine from the Bernardon architectural firm along with and Jed Hatfield, Colonial Parking president. Those companies are working with the Downtown Dover Partnership, which would own the garage.

Now the concept is moving to the city planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at City Hall, 15 Loockerman Plaza.

“We want to make a decision that is as good for as many people as possible,” said Todd Stonesifer, Downtown Dover Partnership board president. “We want to provide for the best interest of downtown Dover.”

Todd Stonesifer, president of the Downtown Dover Partnership board, points to the location of the proposed parking garage and mobility center in downtown Dover during the public information session June 3, 2024 at the Dover Library.

The need for a parking garage was identified as a priority, he said, in the “Capital City 2030: Transforming Downtown Dover” master plan finished in January 2023 to increase parking in the business district for customers, workers, residents and visitors.

The estimated cost is $14 million, to be paid with grants the Downtown Dover Partnership received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state bond bill. However, to comply with the grants, the project has to be finished in 2026, Stonesifer said.

Where will parking garage be built and how big will it be?

The proposed location of the 400-space garage is one block north of Loockerman Street, along the Minor Street alley between South Bradford Street and South Governors Avenue. Most of the land is a parking lot with a few buildings.

The net number of new parking spaces would be about 320 because about 80 current spaces in the lot would be lost where the garage structure takes up space on the ground.

Jed Hatfield, president of Colonial Parking, talks about the plans for the parking garage and mobility center in downtown Dover during the public information session June 3, 2024 at the Dover Library. Colonial is the parking management company working with the Downtown Dover Partnership on the project.

It’s across Governors Avenue from the planned building that will have retail space on the first floor and about 150 apartments above.

The facility won’t interfere with deliveries along Minor Street to the back of businesses that front Loockerman Street, Hatfield said.

Plans are for a height of five or seven stories, depending on if two buildings at the site can be moved or demolished. If the buildings are moved or demolished, then the garage would have a larger footprint and be five stories. If the buildings remain, the garage would have to fit in a smaller area and be seven stories.

One woman at the meeting asked about fire safety with such a tall building.

Hatfield said the building plans would have to be approved by the fire marshal.

More than parking — the idea of a mobility center

Along with parking, the facility could have:

bike and/or scooter rentals and storage,

a central place for Uber, Lyft and other ride-share services to pick up passengers,

electric vehicle charging stations,

travel/tourist information.

What will it look like?

The picture of the design plan shown at the information session didn’t draw any praise.

“I want to know why this building looks so contemporary in the historic district of Dover. It does not fit,” one woman said.

Hatfield said the design isn’t final. The picture shown was a design made more than a year ago as a concept during the master plan process. The final design will respect the historic character of downtown, he said.

The design will also have to be approved by the city’s historic review committee.

Would you have to pay to park?

The garage would probably charge for parking, but the plan isn’t finalized, Hatfield said. There could be a combination of spaces for hourly, daily and monthly parking along with residential permits.

A woman at the meeting said many customers and visitors won’t pay to use the garage because on many streets there are free spots with a time limit.

But one concept in the downtown redevelopment plan is to “create a more pedestrian-friendly environment” by taking about half the parking spaces on Loockerman Street to widen the sidewalk for gathering spots and outdoor dining for restaurants.

Another woman objected to that idea: “People prefer to park close to the business that they’re going to. You’re getting rid of the on-street parking outside of the buildings, outside of our businesses? I want to be close, where I can hop in my car and leave. I don’t want to pay to park and then walk a long way to the store.”

This is the proposed site of a parking garage and mobility center in downtown Dover between Bradford Street (pictured) and Governors Avenue, one block north of Loockerman Street.

Would the garage be monitored with security?

Mayor Robin Christiansen favors a parking garage as long as it’s a safe place.

“I don’t want to add to issues that already exist. We’re working hard to remove those issues,” Christiansen said. “This needs to be a secure facility, a clean facility.”

Hatfield said, “Our team completely agrees, and it is our plan that it will be professionally managed, clean and secured.”

Could the garage include bus parking?

The owner of a downtown restaurant recommended including a place for tourist buses because people from Michigan recently came into his business and said they were part of a bus tour group. That's a market that should be pursued to benefit downtown businesses, he said.

A place for buses in the garage isn’t in the current plan, Hatfield said, but there is a proposal for a covered waiting area for people boarding buses on the existing state bus route nearby on Governors Avenue.

Could a hotel be tied to the parking garage?

One recommendation in the master plan for downtown redevelopment is a 204-room hotel.

Gigi Windley, a Dover resident with a background in tourism and economic development, recommended planning the hotel in conjunction with the parking garage. However, she’s concerned that the requirement to complete the garage by 2026 doesn’t allow time for a plan that fully explores everything that should be considered.

“Parking is always needed downtown, but this appears to be forced with having to spend the grant money by a deadline,” Windley said after the June 3 meeting.

The next environmental study should be done immediately before any more plans are made, she said, because of possible chemical contaminants left by previous businesses at and near the site.

“I’m also concerned about the height being so out of scale with the surrounding buildings,” Windley said. “The historic façade is going to be important to make sure the architecture blends in well.”

Like the restaurant owner, she favors a place for tourist buses at the garage.

“Dover has always been a destination for tourists. It changed during COVID but now things are dramatically better,” Windley said. “Tourists spend money at restaurants and shops.”

People visit Dover, she said, because it’s a state capital, but also because it now has a national park site and many people plan trips to national parks. Visitors want to see historic areas involved with Delaware becoming the first state to ratify the Constitution. Other attractions include museums, Bally’s Casino Resort, NASCAR races and events at Dover Motor Speedway and nearby Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.

A business owner’s reaction

Codi Canasa, who owns Agape Body Piercing on South Bradford Street and lives downtown, said she’s “100% in favor” of a parking garage.

Her business is a perfect example of why it’s needed, she said.

“I’m blessed to have five parking spaces, but I have five employees,” Canasa said. “My clients usually park in the street. If we had one site with 400 spaces, if it’s for residents, if it’s for clients, if it’s for visitors, we’d be able to say, ‘This is where you go, one spot, boom.’ We could have signs directing people to it. It would make things a lot easier.”

She appreciated the Downtown Dover Partnership including business owners and residents in the planning.

“The fact that we get invited to meetings like this and asked for our comments is crucial,” Canasa said.

