Proposed Manatee County development would bring affordable housing to State Road 64

Nearly 1,400 new housing units — including over 300 affordable ones — could be coming to State Road 64 in Manatee County.

The Musgrave West project, which sits on the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 64, is working its way through Manatee County Government Building and Development Services.

Because at least 25% of the 1,370-unit development — approximately 342 homes — would be designated as affordable housing, the county is fast-tracking the approval request.

The 325-acre property includes eight parcels with eight different owners.

Planned are a mix of residential uses, including single-family detached and attached and multi-family.

Also planned are three commercial parcels of 17 acres, 15 acres and 5 acres along State Road 64.

Musgrave West is on the opposite side of the road from the Market Place at Heritage Harbour shopping center, home to Costco and where Whole Foods Market, Target, Hobby Lobby, LongHorn Steakhouse and other new businesses are planned.

Affordable housing planned near I-75

The developer is requesting a change in zoning from agriculture to planned mixed-use.

“At application submittal, a proposed schedule of uses will be provided with an estimated square footage consistent with the traffic study,” according to the county’s neighborhood registry of projects.

Contacted by the Bradenton Herald, a member of the Musgrave family declined to comment on what is planned on the property.

Due to the shortage of affordable housing in the Bradenton area, Manatee County Government prioritizes the processing of affordable housing developments.

Affordable housing should cost no more than 30% of a resident’s income for rent or mortgage payments.

In response to the housing crisis, more and more projects are being proposed by developers. Even with more housing becoming available, wait times can be significant.

Affordable housing on the way

The Bradenton Herald previously reported these projects are in the works:

▪ Greystar Introduction - SRQ Residential,” a 355-unit apartment complex south of the Amazon distribution center at 2200 Tallevast Road and east of 21st Street East.

▪ 312 units of multi-family housing on 18 acres at 6350 Prospect Road, with more than 25% designated as affordable, is being fast-tracked by Manatee County Government. The planned development is on land zoned for agricultural uses. The project would require the Manatee County Commission to approve a rezoning request to allow residential construction.

▪ The 606-unit Amara multifamily housing project, which includes at least 152 units of affordable housing, won unanimous approval from the Manatee County Commission in January. Amara is planned on a 20-acre parcel at 3308 Lena Road, about one mile south of State Road 64. The developer is New York City-based WB Property Group.

NDC Construction Company updated the renders for its Nine20 Manatee project in downtown Bradenton. The 12-story building will now feature protruding balconies on the 11th and 12th floors, as well as a shade awning that covers the sidewalk on the ground floor.

▪ The Nine20 Manatee apartments, planned for 137 units, with rents ranging from about $1,300 for a one-bedroom unit to $1,600 for a two-bedroom unit, are under construction at 920 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

▪ The Nest, with 182 apartments, is being built on the vacant 5-acre lot immediately next to the existing 240-unit Robins Apartments, just south of U.S. 301 on First Street East. Mark Vengroff, managing partner of One Stop Housing, said his organization plans to open The Nest by the end of 2025. Sign up for the waiting list at https://OneStopHousing.com/the-nest-apartments-bradenton.

▪ The Sawgrass Ridge project planned north of Moccasin Wallow Road at 10500 Carter Road would have 1,103 residential units with a minimum of 275 those being designated as affordable. The property owner, McClure Properties, Ltd., has a contract to sell the vacant land to KC Sawgrasss LLC, which lists Casto Net Lease Properties, LLC and The Kolter Group LLC of Tampa as managers.

▪ Bradenton Project LLC of Summerville, S.C., plan to build a 96-unit apartment complex at 2008 53rd Ave. E. in Oneco. The project, which would include four buildings with 24 units each, received affordable/workforce housing eligibility on June 23.

Developers have started work on the largest affordable housing project in the Bradenton area, The Savoy at 301 and The 301 Flats. The Savoy, shown above, will provide 248 units of senior housing.

▪ 301 Flats with 324 units of family housing and The Savoy at 301 with 248 units of senior housing units of multi-family affordable housing, are planned for 4505 12th St. Ct. E. The developer is Oneco 51 Family Gp LLC of Santa Monica, California.

▪ Whitfield Estates LLC plans to build 192 one- and two-bedroom units on 10 acres in the 7200 block of 12th Street East.

▪ Oneco Living Apartments, a three-story development, is planned for 94 rental units on 5.3 acres of vacant land just north of State Road 70. The majority of the units will be rented at market rate, but 24 of those apartments in the 5100 block of 18th Street Court East will be designated affordable housing.

▪ Hope Village, dedicated to keeping at-risk parents housed and on the path to economic independence, is planned by Help to Home, a local nonprofit organization and homeless resource group. Envisioned are at least 53 apartment units on 4.8 acres at 1825 30th Ave. W. in Bradenton.

▪ Housing Trust Group is building a five-story, 120-unit complex for seniors on the northwest corner of Ninth Street West and 23rd Avenue West in Bradenton.

The Met is now under construction at 1405 14th St., Bradenton, and will offer 199 units of workforce housing when completed.

▪ A workforce housing community of about 400 units is being pursued by a partnership of local businesses, One Stop Housing and the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation. A location and timeline have not been announced.

▪ The Mitchell at Palmetto, an 183-unit apartment complex with at least 25% of units classified as affordable, is planned for 9025 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto. The apartments would be built on a 9.16-acre triangular parcel between Bayshore Road, 89th Street East and U.S. 41.

▪ Riverview6, an 80-unit affordable housing complex by Housing Trust Group on the southeast corner of Sixth Avenue West and Ninth Street West near downtown Bradenton is set to open this summer.

The Sandpiper Place Apartments, 4605 26th St. W., Bradenton, held a grand opening ceremony on Feb. 10, 2022. The 92-unit complex provides affordable housing for Manatee County residents and highlights the need for similar offerings in other locations.

Recently completed

▪ The Met, a $31 million workforce housing project, will include 199 units of eco-friendly apartments on a 3-acre site at 1405 14th St., Bradenton.

▪ The Addison, a 90-unit complex, 702 Sixth Ave. E., Bradenton, and Oaks at Lakeside a 96-unit complex at 5260 34th Street Cir. E., Bradenton, was developed by Housing Trust Group.

▪ The Sandpiper Place Apartments, 4605 26th St. W., Bradenton, opened in February 2022, with all 92 units rented, and a waiting list of more than 800 people.