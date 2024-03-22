Proposed low-cost housing for seniors would employ steel shipping containers

Steel shipping containers may become the newest form of low-cost housing for senior residents in Corpus Christi.

A trend in recent years that has advanced across the nation, using shipping containers as a base for housing has been praised by proponents as a more economical alternative for would-be residents amid a climate of steepening rental and mortgage costs.

The proposed development – should plans reach fruition – would be located in Flour Bluff, west of the interchange between the JFK Causeway and NAS Drive, in an area zoned currently for manufactured housing, records show.

A rendering shows the conceptual design of a proposed development tailored for senior citizens that would use steel shipping conainers.

There is a five-unit apartment development presently on the property, according to documents included in a rezoning request that would enable construction of 30 new units employing steel shipping containers.

The company anticipates working with the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, as well as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to help prioritize seniors and veterans as potential residents, said developer and property owner Bryan Johnson.

Planned accommodations tailored for the intended population would include features such as ensuring the dwellings are single-story, he added.

Although Corpus Christi has some housing that uses shipping containers as part of its development, the proposed multi-family development would likely be the first aimed at senior citizens, said Andrew Dimas, a representative of the city’s development services division.

“We feel it’s a good infill project for an area that has kind of been a manufactured home park that has been declining over the years,” Dimas told the City Council on Tuesday. “So it’s a good chance to infuse some positive residential buildings into this area.”

Steel shipping containers tend to be more affordable and also easier to maintain, he added.

The rezoning request that would facilitate the proposed development was preliminarily approved by the City Council on Tuesday. A second vote by the council, slated for its meeting next week, would make the decision final.

Should the rezoning be approved, the next steps for the company would be working with engineers on site and work and plumbing, Johnson said.

They are hoping to have between six to 10 units ready to rent within 10 months, he added.

“We don’t have too many roadblocks,” Johnson said.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Proposed housing development Corpus Christi use shipping containers