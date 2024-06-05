Proposed Livingston assisted living facility will not move forward following push back

A potential assisted living facility in Livingston will no longer move forward following push back from nearby business owners and residents.

Livingston, advertised as the "Town of Livingston," is an unincorporated community in Madison County near Flora. The area is dotted with restaurants and commercial businesses.

Chad Phillips, a charge nurse, and his wife Crystal Phillips, a real estate agent, wanted to add something different to Livingston, an assisted living facility called The Oaks. The location sits just off Mississippi 22.

The restaurants and shops on Livingston Church Road at Livingston in Madison County are lighted by the afternoon sun Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. A proposed assisted living facility has now moved to a different site following push back from Livingston business owners and nearby residents.

The Oaks proposal included a 15-bed facility, and its residents would include patients who cannot live on their own. The staff would have included trained nurses and a five-to-one caregiver-to-resident ratio.

On Tuesday, Chad Phillips told the Clarion Ledger he and Crystal had moved on from their original Livingston plans.

"We have sold the Livingston property and removed our conditional use permit application," Chad said. "We have found another property nearby where we look forward to bringing exceptional assisted living services for our senior community members who require assistance with activities of daily living. We appreciate the support we have received from many community members, and we are pleased this needed service has been welcomed with open arms at this new location."

The initial Oaks plans sparked a negative response from other Livingston business owners and nearby residents. During a nearly 3-hour public hearing on Jan. 16, in a Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting, many people stepped up to the lectern to express their concerns.

The proposal and push back: Livingston business owners resist proposed assisted living facility. See details here

The concerns mainly stemmed from the idea that an assisted-living facility would violate Livingston's established character. The other businesses mainly include restaurants and entertainment venues, not housing facilities.

Chad Phillips, from right, and his wife Crystal Phillips, owner/operators of the proposed assisted-living facility in Livingston in Madison County, with her mother, Sharon Gardner, and his mother, Linda Phillips, discuss why they wanted to move ahead with the project after attending a board of supervisors meeting in Canton on Jan. 18, 2023.

The Oaks faced a rocky road from the start. In October 2023, the Madison County Planning Commission recommended the Madison County Board of Supervisors approve the application. Then, a group including Livingston business owners and the Graves family, the previous owners of the Phillips' land, called for an appeal on that recommendation.

A months-long back and forth included several instances of the Mannsdale-Livingston Heritage Preservation Commission recommending the board of supervisors kill the proposal.

The board had yet to vote on the proposal when, during the board's June 3 meeting, the Phillipses announced they had sold the property and removed the conditional use permit application as of May 24.

Oxford news: Netflix to adapt Ole Miss master's student's novel into series backed by Kim Kardashian

Got a news tip? Contact Mary Boyte at mboyte@jackson.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Assisted living facility will not move forward in Madison County MS