Proposed funding for property tax break for seniors rejected
Legislation to fund a program that would allow St. Louis County senior citizens a tax break on their homes was defeated in a meeting Tuesday night.
Legislation to fund a program that would allow St. Louis County senior citizens a tax break on their homes was defeated in a meeting Tuesday night.
Learn how to report interest earnings on your taxes to avoid penalties — plus, which accounts help you avoid taxes on your savings.
The American Opportunity Tax Credit and the Lifetime Learning Credit are education tax credits. Find out the rules for claiming these tax breaks.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
Just because this week’s contests had a foregone conclusion doesn’t mean they were entirely devoid of drama.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?
Home equity loans are great options for homeowners who need a lump sum to cover value-building home improvements. Learn whether a home equity loan is a good fit.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
The decision to rent versus buy a home depends on how strong your finances are, how long you plan to stay in one place, and more. Learn which is the better fit.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
Obama has two No. 1 seeds in the Final Four on the men's side and three top seeds in the women's Final Four.
Federal crash data show the 20 worst counties for fatalities with a big truck, by percentage. In one West Texas county, trucks were involved in more than half the traffic deaths.
Get dentist-level cleaning from the comfort of your home for an unreal 45% off.
The Cavs guard underwent a procedure, the team announced on Tuesday.
The current AI-infused record highs in the stock market have some people remembering 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst leaving many investors holding the bag. But veteran financial journalist Allan Sloan says that he was there and this feels much different.
'My puffiness, bags were gone' — over 24,000 fans praise these revitalizing, collagen-infused patches.
Clark's record-breaking season has transcended college basketball, but there are several deserving candidates this season.
Yi and Shin started Ethos Fund two years ago to bridge opportunities and startup communities between Vietnam and the United States. Yi and Shin are working with companies in two ways: in the U.S. to invest in what they call “third culture founders,” which they define as “brilliant minds who don't just belong to one culture but have been shaped by multiple ones,” solving problems they care about.