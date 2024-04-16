Proposed flea markets may be on pause in Anson County

Anson County commissioners will hear from the public Tuesday about a pause on new flea markets.

PAST COVERAGE: Anson County considers banning flea markets

They are holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. to hear from the public.

The meeting comes after backlash to a proposed flea market on Faulkner Road in Peachland.

Commissioners are considering a moratorium on flea markets.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

