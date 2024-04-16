Proposed flea markets may be on pause in Anson County
Anson County commissioners will hear from the public Tuesday about a pause on new flea markets.
PAST COVERAGE: Anson County considers banning flea markets
They are holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. to hear from the public.
The meeting comes after backlash to a proposed flea market on Faulkner Road in Peachland.
Commissioners are considering a moratorium on flea markets.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
Anson County commissioners will hold a special meeting on April 16 to consider a moratorium on flea markets. It comes after backlash to a proposed flea market in Peachland @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/LJFwL2aDPI
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 5, 2024