Proposed federal spending package unambiguously links $1.5 million to Fargo Rural Export Center

Mar. 7—FARGO — A proposal making its way through Congress would avoid a government shutdown, set full-year spending levels for six federal departments and make Fargo's Rural Export Center the sole beneficiary of an annual $1.5 million appropriation.

It remains unclear what that change in language might mean for Heather Ranck, the former director of the export center, who was reassigned after filing a whistleblower complaint over how federal dollars were spent.

However, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said this week he would like to see Ranck reinstated as director of the Fargo center, and he said his office is working to get answers from the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding how Ranck has been treated.

Federal spending on rural export support is at the heart of a whistleblower case

involving Ranck,

who last month was reassigned out of her role as director of the Fargo Rural Export Center

and shifted to a different federal job.

Around the same time, Ranck, who was instrumental in the creation of the export center, was given a two-week unpaid suspension.

Federal officials said the reassignment was not a disciplinary action, but the suspension was.

Ranck has said the disciplinary action was baseless and essentially retribution for a whistleblower complaint she filed against a higher-ranking official in April 2023, alleging funds she believed were intended for the Fargo Rural Export Center were being diverted elsewhere.

Hoeven and Senate colleague Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said this week that wording in the latest federal spending proposal was specifically put there to quash any doubts about where dollars must be spent.

The total price tag for the proposed spending package announced Sunday, March 3, was about $460 billion.

Congress has a deadline of midnight Friday, March 8, to pass the spending package to keep several key agencies operating. Congress has a March 22 deadline to approve additional spending for other agencies or face a shutdown.

Ranck said she filed her whistleblower complaint because she believes the International Trade Administration, an agency of the Department of Commerce that oversees the Rural Export Center, diverted $1 million in new funding away from the Rural Export Center, which she says was the intended recipient, and instead put the money toward opening seven new rural centers around the country.

The Fargo center currently has a total annual appropriation of $1.5 million.

That amount includes the program's initial $500,000 annual appropriation, as well as $1 million in additional funding approved in 2023.

Ranck's complaint also alleged patterns of abusive treatment, harassment, retaliation, gross mismanagement and abuse of authority. She named Joseph Hanley, acting deputy assistant secretary for U.S. field operations and national field director for the Commerce Department's International Trade Administration, as the source of the problems.

Federal officials have said Ranck's complaint was looked into and dismissed because the wording of legislation passed in 2023 that included an additional $1 million for rural export efforts said the money could go toward rural export centers, plural, though at the time only the Fargo center existed.

Ranck was told in June of 2023, two months after she filed her whistleblower complaint, that she was being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

She said she was not told the reasons for her administrative leave until October 2023, when she received a "notice of proposed removal."

Ranck ultimately was not fired, but after more than 200 days on administrative leave, she was given a two-week unpaid suspension in February.

Department of Commerce documents say the suspension was handed down after an investigation found evidence supporting claims Ranck had engaged in misconduct.

The claims included that Ranck improperly lobbied Congress, failed to follow orders from a superior and mishandled personally identifiable information relating to employees.

Ranck has called the allegations groundless and maintains they were retaliation for her whistleblower complaint.

One claim against Ranck that the Department of Commerce said was supported by evidence was that she refused directives to help fill positions at newly created export centers around the country.

Ranck maintains that taking part in that effort would have gone against the intent of Congress, as she believes the $1 million in additional funding earmarked for rural export efforts in 2023 was meant for the Fargo Rural Export Center.

Cramer said this week that wording in the latest proposed federal spending package that ties $1.5 million in tax dollars to the Fargo Rural Export Center should remove any doubts about where the money is intended to go.

"This whole unfortunate saga is a clear example of both lawmakers' need to be prescriptive; and sneaky bureaucracy which intentionally misconstrues members' clear intent," Cramer said.

"This funding bill is unambiguous: Fargo's Rural Export Center is set to receive $1.5 million and not a penny less," he added.

Hoeven said this week that his staff played a role in establishing the language in the latest proposed spending bill relating to the Rural Export Center, adding he believes staff did a good job of pinning down what the dollars are intended for.

Hoeven said when Congress increased funding for the rural export program from $500,000 to $1.5 million in 2023, lawmakers understood the program might need people in places other than Fargo.

"But," Hoeven added, "the intent was that the money would go to the Fargo center and they would hire people there. Then, if they wanted to place somebody someplace else, the crew there (in Fargo) would decide how best to do it."

He acknowledged that officials with the Department of Commerce ultimately decided to open new export centers with the increased appropriation, but he reiterated that the intent of Congress was that the dollars were to go to the Fargo center "to have good outreach for rural exporters."

Hoeven said in addition to maintaining the current $1.5 million allocation for the Fargo Rural Export Center, the latest federal funding proposal contains an additional $1.5 million that the Department of Commerce can use to support rural export efforts in places other than Fargo, raising the total allocation for the program to $3 million.

Hoeven said Ranck did a very good job as director of the Fargo Rural Export Center, and he said he would like to see her reinstated to that position.

He said he has made that clear to the Department of Commerce and asked for transparency regarding how the department has dealt with Ranck.

"We still need to get that (explanation)," Hoeven said, adding that while he would like to see Ranck reinstated as director of the Fargo center, "it depends on what she wants to do, as well."

One of Ranck's supporters has been Tom Shorma, former chairman of the North Dakota District Export Council and a long-standing member of the North Dakota Trade Office.

Shorma said Ranck's removal as director of the Fargo Rural Export Center and the Department of Commerce's move to establish non-research export centers elsewhere in the country will hurt world exporters nationally, "because the person that did all the work to create the whole program is no longer leading it."

Ranck declined to comment on any appeals she may be pursuing, but summed up her journey so far.

"I saw issues with how they wanted to spend the money and then what happened is, they came and forcibly took my computer, phone, federal ID and office keys. Colleagues were instructed not to speak to me, and to report if I came anywhere near the office.

"Then, I was proposed for removal, which probably would have gone through, but then they changed it to a two-week unpaid suspension and then I was reassigned," Ranck said, adding all of that happened because she spoke up about something she knew wasn't right.

When the International Trade Administration was asked for comment regarding Ranck's claims and the disciplinary action against her, a spokesman for the Department of Commerce said the ITA does not comment on personnel matters and added that the allegations in the complaint Ranck filed were investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.