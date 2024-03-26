Proposed cuts to elective classes in two Fayette schools raise concern among students, parents

Art classes are set to be cut at one Fayette County elementary school next year and journalism is among the elective courses that could be eliminated at a Lexington high school, raising concerns among students and parents about potential budget cuts.

School councils are currently making budget decisions, and district officials are working on the fiscal year 2025 budget for the 2024-25 school year. The total working budget for fiscal year 2024 was $836,026,245, as of January, officials said.

District officials have not yet provided the total dollar amount of any upcoming potential budget cuts or provided other information about program and position cuts.

Fayette district spokesperson Dia Davidson-Smith said Monday in response to questions from the Herald-Leader about the changes that “we won’t discuss school-based staffing and budgeting decisions.”

As the governing body for a school, the school-based decision making council decides on curriculum, staffing and other matters of the school’s operation, the Fayette County Public Schools website said.

The state school council handbook says the school council must adopt a budget, essentially received by district, state and federal funds.

Final staffing allocations are due in April, district officials have said. The school board is set to vote on a tentative budget in May.

Parent Matthew Vied said at Monday’s school board meeting that he attended a school council meeting at Cassidy Elementary earlier that day where people expressed frustration over the art program being cut.

Vied, who had an unsuccessful run for the District 4 school board seat in November 2022, asked school board members why the Cassidy principal was having to cut art instruction in “a school district as wealthy as this school district is.” He didn’t get a reply.

Davidson-Smith did not immediately answer a question from the Herald-Leader about what is happening at the district level to force school councils to make decisions about cuts.

Potential Henry Clay journalism cuts

An editor for the Henry Clay High School online student newspaper said in a recent opinion piece that journalism is one of several elective courses being considered for elimination next year.

The possibility of removing journalism as an elective course is not in the community’s best interest, sophomore Sydney Cain said in the March 21 edition. ”It is urgent that such plans are reconsidered,” Cain wrote.

“The Devils’ Advocate, the student newspaper, has been functioning since 1916 and holds its rightful place in education, serving the community in a multitude of ways,” Cain, one of the newspaper’s editors, said.

“Other public high schools in Fayette County offer Journalism, and cutting the class would fail to honor equal opportunity throughout the district. If the student newspaper is let go, what could be next?” Cain said in the opinion piece.

Journalism at Henry Clay High School has demonstrated its significance to students in educational and professional settings for more than a century, said Cain.

“To take away student newspaper means to limit the student body’s freedom of expression,” wrote Cain.

Some people have proposed turning the student newspaper into an after-school club, Cain, 16, said.

But that’s not feasible or equitable because members of the newspaper staff also work or participate in athletics and other after school activities. It would be impossible for those students to spend an adequate amount of time working on the student newspaper, according to Cain.

“Journalism has been crucial to me so far in high school. It has enhanced my writing abilities and has allowed me to develop good conversational skills. Journalism has given me the opportunity to be a leader within my school community through various interactions, and also by becoming an editor for the paper this year,” Cain told the Herald-Leader in an email. “Journalism is a course that is taken by high-achieving students, and I do not want to see this opportunity taken from deserving student journalists.”

Cassidy art

In a recent message to parents, Cassidy Elementary Principal Jill Hill said the school council was removing art instruction from the curriculum “due to our staffing allocation.”

“We understand that this news may be disappointing to many of you, as we recognize the value and importance of art education in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and expression among our students,” Hill wrote.

“With our current funding and resources we are only able to support having 5 special area classes rather than six,” Hill said in her message to families.

“While we understand the impact this decision may have, we want to assure you that we remain committed to providing the best possible education for your children,” Hill said.

The PTA has added a new position dedicated to implementing art into the curriculum throughout the year, albeit on a more limited basis, she said.

The school plans on adding after-school art opportunities and wants to provide art experiences in the classroom and through community partnerships, the letter said.

“We recognize that change can be difficult and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this situation together,” Hill said.