Proposed charter amendment: Give Cincinnati more say over federal transportation dollars

The Western Hills Viaduct project, which will replace the existing structure with a new bridge by 2032, includes funding via the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments.

A grassroots group with ties to a Covington foundation wants Cincinnati to have more of a voice in who gets federal dollars for infrastructure projects.

The group, Fair Share for Cincy, is aiming to ask Cincinnati voters to join their effort this fall.

If Fair Share collects enough signatures, voters will be asked to support an amendment to the city charter that could force a transportation group known as OKI to give Cincinnati proportional representation in its decisions.

“Cincinnati isn’t getting a fair say,” said Matt Butler, president of the Devou Good Foundation, the Covington group supporting the Fair Share for Cincy initiative.

What is OKI?

OKI is the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments. Mandated by federal law, it allocates federal dollars across eight counties in three states.

Based in downtown Cincinnati, OKI says it works well with Cincinnati and provides the city plenty of support.

“Every project that OKI approved (for Cincinnati) started with the city,” said Mark Policinski, OKI's executive director.

Its 118-member board meets monthly, with members serving one-year terms.

Devou Good Foundation President Matt Butler, center, promotes his group's vision for Northern Kentucky's Fourth Street Bridge at a community event in May 2023.

Here is Fair Share’s point of view

Fair Share’s ballot initiative would allow Cincinnati to remain an OKI member only if it gets more sway on the OKI board. It seeks an unspecified number of board seats, but says Cincinnati’s representation should be proportional to the city’s population.

Just two of 118 voting members of the current board represent Cincinnati – Mark Jeffreys, a member of City Council; and Emily Ahouse, deputy director of the Cincinnati Planning Commission.

The initiative also wants 90% of board members to come from local governments, instead of a mix of entities.

If passed, OKI would have to make the changes within 60 days or Cincinnati would have to withdraw from the group.

The current OKI board structure gives small cities and counties, often with healthier infrastructures, as much voting power as Cincinnati, Butler said. “Our elected leaders can’t advocate for us,” Butler said.

Mark Policinski has been CEO of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments since 2003.

Here is OKI’s response

Between 2010 and 2028, OKI will have allocated 31.4% of the federal funds it administers for Ohio to Cincinnati infrastructure projects, the group said. That translates to $234.8 million. By contrast, Cincinnatians make up 18.5% of all residents in Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties, the four Ohio counties that are OKI members.

Recent local projects that have received funding via OKI include the Western Hills Viaduct and the Martin Luther King Drive interchange.

OKI also notes that Cincinnati gets attention from at least seven other board members – Hamilton County’s three commissioners and engineer; and representatives of the Ohio Department of Transportation, Port Authority of Greater Cincinnati and Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority.

Additionally, OKI says Cincinnati’s charter does not govern OKI business and that only its eight county members have the power to change its board.

What does the city of Cincinnati say?

Jeffreys, who also serves on the OKI board's 42-member executive committee, has asked city administrators for a report on the implications of the Fair Share effort.

“Our legal team has shared it’s problematic legally and there are some financial challenges. I want to understand what those are so, as policymakers, we can make an informed opinion about what this means,” he said.

Calling OKI “an indispensable organization” for funneling federal dollars to Cincinnati, Jeffreys said he hopes “we all move forward with what is best for the citizens of Cincinnati” after the legal review.

City Council’s Public Safety & Governance Commission asked the administration for the review last week.

Fair Share for Cincy is a campaign of the Greater Cincinnati Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, funded by the Covington-based Devou Good Foundation.

Here’s where the Fair Share campaign stands

By Tuesday night, Fair Share had collected more than 6,100 signatures from Cincinnati voters to get its call for a charter amendment on the Nov. 5 ballot, Butler said. It is aiming for more than 9,200 to beat a requirement for at least 8,800 – or 10% of the number who voted in the last gubernatorial election. It plans to wrap up the work by July 26, Butler said.

The deadline to put the amendment on the ballot, with valid signatures, time to write the ballot language, and a council vote sending it to the ballot, is Aug. 7.

If the charter amendment is legal, council must approve it, according to city charter amendments rules.

Fair Share volunteers have been speaking at community council meetings across Cincinnati. They've also been knocking on voters’ doors, most recently in Clifton and College Hill.

They kicked off the effort Jan. 22, submitting a draft of their charter amendment to the city.

An affiliate of Devou Good Foundation is pushing for an expansion of the Cincinnati Connector streetcar.

What is Devou Good Foundation?

According to its website, the Covington-based Devou Good Foundation “is a private operating foundation established with the intention of cultivating vibrant communities out of transitional neighborhoods.”

It is particularly interested in transportation projects that reduce traffic and increase safety, including bridges, bike paths and trails.

Most recently, the foundation or an affiliate has suggested new routes for Cincinnati’s Connector streetcar and a more narrow replacement for the Fourth Street bridge between Covington and Newport.

Devou reported about $408,000 in assets at the end of 2022, according to its most recent filing with the Internal Revenue Service. It spent more than it brought in that year, however, for an operating loss of $233,000.

