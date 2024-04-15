Proposed changes to PK Yonge's admissions process met with pushback from community

Members of the PK Yonge community plan to speak out against proposed changes to the high school during a School Advisory Council (SAC) meeting Tuesday evening.

Penny Schwinn, University of Florida vice president of PK-12 and pre-bachelor programs, outlined her goals and recommendations to make PK Yonge's high school a top 10 school in the state during a Board of Trustees meeting March 8, which included a proposed selective admissions process.

The school currently admits students in kindergarten through 12th grade through a lottery system, with a mission to "design, test, and disseminate innovations in education through serving a diverse K-12 community." Its student population is representative of Florida's racial and income demographics — something PK Yonge prides itself on as a research and innovation school. However, this could change if Schwinn's proposal for a selective admission system at the high school is adopted.

"If we are thinking about PK Yonge being a top 10 high school in the state of Florida, it would require selective admissions," Schwinn said at the March 8 meeting. "There really isn't a pathway at this point to have the admissions process that we've had to date without moving into a selective model, because every school essentially above us has a selective model."

Another suggestion Schwinn made was a larger K-8 pool of students, which would allow more students to matriculate into the high school. Her proposed plan would have a K-8 student population that is reflective of state demographics (to align and continue with PK Yonge's vision) while allowing the school to pull towards a more selective opportunity at the high school level.

UF President Ben Sasse said during the March 8 meeting that any proposed changes would not affect students already in grades 9 through 12 at PK Yonge.

UF spokesperson Steve Orlando told The Sun in an email last week that the changes are only preliminary discussions and that the university had nothing to announce.

Community pushback

A screen grab of the agenda for PK Yonge's School Advisory Council meeting on Tuesday, April 16.

A petition form created Saturday by those opposed to a selective admissions process had already gathered over 400 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

A parent of children at PK Yonge, who wished to remain anonymous, gave a statement to The Sun through email Monday:

"Parents, students, alumni, and the community are shocked and thoroughly disappointed at how UF is handling this proposal about PK Yonge's High School," she wrote. "Their proposal goes against everything that PK has ever stood for, and shows that they are putting their public image of ranking over the actual kids of the school, and the state of Florida. PK Yonge's High School is actually ranked number three out of non-selective high schools in the state, something to be extremely proud of! But when you include selective high schools we are number 38 and that seems to be all they are focused on. It is a shame and a disservice to the kids, teachers and staff to want to change to a selective process."

The petition form highlights eight reasons PK Yonge should keep its current admissions process.

The diverse student population

Disseminating research

Educating everyone

Emphasis on music, art, performing arts and sports

Small class sizes

The K-12 experience and community

Community input

They (faculty and staff) care about kids

The petition also requests that more information is shared with the PK Yonge community about the potential changes and that no decisions are made without the input of the affected community, among other things. Additionally, the form says the community believes "there are more potential harms than benefits to the selective admissions plan, and we would recommend high school admissions be left as they have always been."

Many community members — current and former PK Yonge staff, students and parents, among others — who filled out the petition form listed their reasons opposing the change.

"Making PK into a selective-admissions school is the easiest possible way to become top-10," an alum wrote on the petition. "I challenge UF’s leadership to accomplish this task while still holding true to what PK is at its core — a demographic representation of our state."

Another alum wrote on the petition they were "appalled and disgusted by this attempt to destroy the inclusive, diverse, equitable community that PK Yonge has fostered all these years and generations for 'top ten' accolades."

"Shame on everyone supporting this proposal," they wrote. "You’ve lost your way and you don’t understand what PKY stands for."

A current student at PK Yonge left a comment on the petition, stating they felt like they fit in because of the diversity amongst students at the school.

"This plan will cut the diversity down to just people who have amazing grades," the student wrote. "This change would cause me as a student to feel a lot less attached to PK and I’m sure that there are plenty of other students who feel this way. Part of why I applied to PK last year was to be with the same students for all seven years. Now that won’t be true. It makes me upset to think about."

Some students currently enrolled at PK Yonge, as well as parents of students currently attending the school, questioned on the form whether or not they would have to reapply to the school if this change was implemented.

Those affected plan to speak out against the proposed changes during the School Advisory Council meeting on Tuesday, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at PK Yonge's Secondary Building, 1st Floor, Blue Wing.

