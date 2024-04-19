Proposed changes to Johnson City’s charter will go before voters in August

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four proposed changes to Johnson City’s charter are set to go before voters in the August general election.

The City Commission on Thursday night approved the four proposals on the third reading.

One of the ordinances would move municipal elections from November to August, aligning them with county elections. It would also move the Board of Education primaries from August to March.

If approved, commissioners and school board members who were elected in 2022 would see the end of their terms extended from November 2026 to September 2028. For those elected this November, the end of their terms would be extended from November 2028 to September 2030.

After November’s municipal election, the next municipal election wouldn’t take place until August 2028.

Another proposed change would reduce the number of required readings for ordinances from three to two. In most Tennessee cities, only two readings are required.

Commissioners also want to reduce the number of times the budget must be advertised in the newspaper from two to one and allow the city manager to make temporary employee appointments for longer than 90 days.

With the commission approving all four proposed changes, they will now go to the election commissioners of Washington, Carter, and Sullivan counties for placement on ballots in the Aug. 1 election.

