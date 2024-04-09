Proposed annex to Tazewell County Justice Center takes one step closer to reality

The proposed annex to Tazewell County Justice Center took a step closer to becoming a reality during Monday’s Pekin City Council meeting.

Two items at the top of Monday’s new business were an ordinance approving the vacation of the alley between Elizabeth Street and Court Street, from Capitol Street to 3rd Street, and a resolution to approve an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Pekin and Tazewell County for the sale of city-owned property on Court Street.

"It’s great to be able to partner with the city on this new Justice Center project, which we feel will be a great addition to downtown,” said Tazewell County Administrator Mike Deluhery,

The city will vacate an alley between Elizabeth and Court Street and running from Capitol to Third Street in support of the Justice Center annex project. Additionally, the city will sell property in the 300 block of Court Street to the County for $1.

“The township assessor had (placed) the collective value of those parcels at around $31,000,” said City of Pekin Director of Economic Development Josh Wray. “However, there is significant environmental remediation that would have to take place prior to any development that the County would be taking over.”

Pekin City Council members Dave Nutter (left) and John Abel chat before Monday's meeting.

The actions passed by identical 6-1 votes, with Council member Rick Hilst voting against both measures.

In other business:

A resolution approving an employee leasing agreement with GovTemps for an Interim Finance Director passed 7-0. The term of the agreement is from April 1 to June 28. It will automatically extend on a bi-weekly basis, but can be terminated at any time with up to a 14-day advanced written notice.

The Council passed a resolution approving an agreement with Tazewell County for a $74,000 recycling grant. Funds will be used primarily to support the city’s recycling efforts, help with equipment repairs, disposal fees, and educational materials. The action passed 6-1, with Hilst casting the contrary vote.

A resolution approving an amendment to the lease existing agreement with Cruce Aviation LLC passed unanimously. The updated agreement grants Cruce two hangar additions at Pekin Municipal Airport and a lease extension to October 2043.

The Council unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 Operating and Capital Budget.

