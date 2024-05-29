What will proposed 3/4-cent sales tax fund? Citizen committee has yet to settle on answer

With time running short, a Springfield commission tasked with reviewing the city's pitch for a new sales tax circled back to the original question Tuesday. While the group appears to have formed something of a consensus around recommending that the city's current 3/4-cent Police and Fire Pension Sales Tax should be replaced with a new one of equal size, with a sunset of some kind, the projects and departments the projected $45 million in annual revenue could fund remain undetermined.

The 30-member group tasked with recommending a tax package to Springfield City Council is running out of time, with only two meetings remaining ahead of its June 30 deadline. Tuesday, many members expressed a desire for more time, noting there are still questions unanswered and details to be discussed. Council set the June 30 deadline when it created the Citizens' Commission on Community Investment (CCCI) to give ample time to place a tax question on the November ballot. The current pension sales tax is set to expire at the end of March 2025. To avoid a reduction in overall tax level, city officials want to put the proposal on the ballot prior to that sunset.

Citizens' Commission on Community Investment (CCCI) meets on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Back to original problem

After participating in a prioritization exercise at their last meeting, commission members were presented with several possible uses for the new tax, with the remaining pension fund debt as a given. The eight categories are similar to the broad list first presented to council at its fall retreat and have been presented to the commission before. They include public safety, parks, trails, infrastructure and neighborhood improvements, among other possible uses. During the previous meeting's exercise, only three members voted for infrastructure while seven voted for housing, a topic not explicitly listed in categories presented Tuesday.

"All of these things are not necessarily pretty things but necessary things," co-chair Phyllis Ferguson, a former councilwoman, said of the infrastructure needs, noting her disappointment they had not received more support.

The CCCI was created in April after council struggled to find a clear consensus after debating possible uses for the tax first pitched in September.

Several members emphasized the need to present the topics the tax would fund more succinctly.

"When you start to spread out money across all these different buckets, it starts to become very small in any individual bucket," Councilman Matt Simpson said. "If everything is a priority, you're not gonna have enough money to do meaningful progress in any of the individual categories."

Many pointed to the ways that some categories overlap and therefore can be tied together when presenting them to the public, others noted that all the categories relate to implementing the Forward SGF Comprehensive Plan, allowing the tax to be presented in support of that city development initiative.

As the conversation moved toward a need to make the tax question more digestible and succinct to voters, no clear direction appeared as far as whether any particular topic would be highlighted or cut. Much of the discussion focused on the balance between basic needs the city has, such as infrastructure and public safety, and those that are larger catalytic projects.

"The city is faced with more people who want more things and need more things, and not enough money because of inflation and various other things on many, many levels," Ferguson said. "So, for better or for worse, we have to go and look at taxes like this to bring that additional revenue because the (existing) sales tax is just not cutting it."

Not all of the commission members were supportive of presenting voters with broad categories in which the revenue could be used at the city's discretion. Commission member Jeff Schrag, founder of Mother's Brewing Company, said he would much rather outline specific projects to be funded, both to give voters confidence in the benefits they will receive and to ensure the money goes where intended.

"I want to give (the city) really strict guardrails, I don't want to give them a blank check," he said.

Police, fire salaries main concern in sunset

When commission members discussed the potential duration of the tax proposal, more voted for a perpetual tax than any other single option, but a majority favored a sunset of some kind. One of the most frequent reasons cited for a no-sunset tax was to support police and fire salaries. The Springfield Police Department has long struggled with hiring enough police officers to be fully staffed. While Springfield Fire Department is not experiencing the same vacancies, with the city expanding, the department foresees the need to expand with more fire stations and more firefighters while keeping salaries competitive.

A revenue stream that is finite would not be able to support staff positions that require ongoing funds.

Throughout the discussion, commission members wondered if a part of the tax could expire while another part be permanent. There is precedent for a sales tax of that sort — Greene County parks tax proposals in the past included a portion that would sunset and another portion that would be made permanent. City legal staff said Tuesday they would look into the feasibility of a split tax ahead of the commission's next meeting.

Thinking of voters, support for tax on ballot

Voter support remained top of mind throughout the discussion, both in terms of a sunset provision and how the money may be used.

Citizens' Commission on Community Investment (CCCI) member Pete Radecki asks a question during a commission meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Commission member Pete Radecki, former chair of the city's Neighborhood Advisory Council, said the November ballot presents unique challenges with the presidential election expected to attract an array of different voters and to set the tone for the perception of government amid "national angst about trust in government."

Cora Scott, the city's chief spokesperson, presented data on past ballot issues and how they fared at the polls, noting that voter turnout had little effect on the support a tax proposal received. While levels of support for a variety of issues on both April and November ballot questions remained largely similar, none of the election dates in the data included a presidential election.

The CCCI only has two meetings remaining. At the next one, June 11, the commission will need to draft ballot language, and with it hopefully make more clear-cut decisions on the sunset and what the tax will fund.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 3/4-cent sales tax readies for draft ballot language, still general