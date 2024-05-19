Proposal to redevelop mosque in Simi Valley heads to planning commissioners

The Islamic Society of Simi Valley is seeking the city’s approval to replace its mosque with one twice its size at 4343 Township Ave.

The Simi Valley Planning Commission will discuss Wednesday whether to recommend the City Council approve the project.

The Islamic Society, also known as Green Crescent of Simi Valley, plans to demolish its single-story, 3,055-square foot structure built nearly 60 years ago. The organization wants to build a two-story, 6,780-square foot building at the same 0.64-acre parcel.

The new facility would feature a 1,470 square-foot main prayer hall, according to a city staff report. The rest of the space would include classrooms, kitchen, offices, library and lobby.

The current facility has a 1,380 square-foot prayer hall, a lobby and offices, staff said. The existing mosque doesn't have classrooms and has had to use makeshift ones.

The building was originally an American Legion Post building that was approved by the county in 1966, three years before the incorporation of Simi Valley, according to previous reports. The Simi Valley Bible Church purchased the site in 1991. The next year, city planning commissioners OK'd a special-use permit for the site to be used as a religious facility.

The Islamic Society and Los Angeles-based Langdon Wilson International are listed as project applicants. Neither could be reached for comment Friday.

The Islamic Society of Simi Valley in December. The group hopes to replace its mosque with a larger facility.

The proposed new building would be more ornate than the current structure. Plans call for a 35-foot-high dome on the east side with a decorative minaret or tower, the staff report said. Minarets are traditionally used to announce a Muslim call to prayer, but city staff said there will be no amplified sound system connected to the tower.

The rest of the structure would be 21-28 feet high, staff said. Plans call for exterior colors of champagne and topaz.

After the Planning Commission’s vote, the proposal is expected go to the City Council within four to eight weeks, said Sean Gibson, deputy environmental services director and city planner.

The Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at 2929 Tapo Canyon Road.

