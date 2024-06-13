Proposal calls for construction of nearly 60 townhomes near Blanchard Woods Park

Columbia County government's mapping software shows the parcel of land where developers propose to build a 58-unit first phase of townhomes. Washington Road runs along the top of the picture. Blanchard Woods Park is at the bottom.

Developers have submitted to Columbia County a final plat for a proposed neighborhood of townhomes near Blanchard Woods Park.

The 21-acre property at 4874 Washington Rd., Evans, is on the southern side of the road between Washington's intersections with Hardy-McManus and Halali Farm roads. Augusta Transport and Land Clearing Inc. requested plat approval.

Another townhome community, Villages of Greenbrier, sits next door.

Families living in this neighborhood would be zoned for Riverside Elementary, Riverside Middle and Greenbrier High schools.

Country living: Here's where a Columbia County developer is proposing a subdivision with 5-acre lots

The first phase of the proposed Copperidge community includes 58 townhouse residential units with a minimum lot size of 2,366 square feet and an average lot size of 2,912 square feet.

The first phase will take up about 14 acres, bordering a tributary of Uchee Creek on the property. The balance of the acreage will be left as open space.

The final plat also lists a suggested second phase of the project whose main road would cross Uchee Creek to approach or possibly even connect with Blanchard Woods Park.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Final plat shows 58 proposed townhomes near Blanchard Woods Park