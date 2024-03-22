Proposal aims to improve renter’s rights in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A proposal by a Little Rock city director could give renters more rights, by holding landlords more accountable.

The proposal was made at a board of director’s agenda-setting meeting. Director Antwan Phillips said he has talked with people on all sides of this issue and heard from numerous locals who brought their living issues to the board and said it’s time for something to be done.

Little Rock ranks 13th in hottest national small-city rent market

Valencia White, an advocate for renters and with Arkansas Community Organizations, said accountability is needed for those who own apartment complexes.

“Others who are living in these subpar conditions I mean just dire situations it’s heartbreaking,” White said. “They’re supposed to provide living conditions to where things actually work.”

Director Antwan Phillips presented the proposal, saying one element is if the city has to relocate tenants because of code violations, they won’t have to foot the bill.

“Would be us being reimbursed and if we are not timely reimbursed then we could place a lien on the apartment complex,” Phillips said.

Renters gain power in housing market

The proposal would be for multi-family housing complexes in the MF-18 and MF-24 zones.

State law limits what the city can do to help renters, but Phillips said he is working to do what they can to help people in Little Rock.

“If there is a line, obviously we don’t want to cross the line and violate state law, but I want to get as close to the line as possible to bring the most protection possible to create better neighborhoods throughout the city,” Phillips said.

When presented, other city directors gave their input and advice for edits. Phillips said this is a work in progress and White said it is a step in the right direction.

“They’re going to think that somebody cares they’re listening, we’re going to be alright,” White said.

Why some renters won’t buy homes, even as rates drop

Phillips said they’re also hoping to have an educational piece to this, informing renters of their rights as well as owners of complexes and landlords.

He hopes to have it passed as an ordinance in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.