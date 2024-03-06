Property transfers: Sandusky County

The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Feb. 26 and March 1.

Bellevue

224 Southwest St., Anthony M. Lee to Adam T. Chapman, $200,000.

135 Decker St., Daniel H. Hire, to Property Wingmen LLC, $139,900.

Fremont

1117 Carbon St., Carol Ann Haff, to Steven S. Johnson Jr. and Joshua D. Miller, $73,000.

136 Morrison St., Linda L. Novitski, to KOEBS Investments, $65,000.

Gibsonburg

306 Madison St. E., Sydnery Sampson, and Sean Strickler, to Kegan Harrison, $187,000.

Ballville Township

161 Wisteria Drive, Brian and Joyce Osborne, to Jeffrey A. and Susan R. Osborne, $294,000.

Green Creek Township

3773 CR 183, Andrew J. and Maryssa M. Lewis, to Paul J. and Kathleen A. Overly, $169,900.

Madison Township

6835 Ohio 600, James M. and Jenifer L. Fox, to Jennifer A. Davis, $90,000.

Sandusky Township

2216/2228 Hayes Ave., MD2010 LTD. to MBV4 LLC, $1,150,000.

Scott Township

CR 22 (39.17 acres), Ronda K Klotz, to Ethan Klotz, $249,000.

CR 41 (41 acres), Ronda K. Klotz, to Katelyn Breece, $264,000.

Townsend Township

4719 CR 237, Robert A. Massey and Judy Massey and Brent and Tammy Edward Sopher, to Brent Edward and Tammy Sopher, $140,000.

Washington Township

2322 CR 78, Amy C. Lohbauer and Lora M. Harruff, to Next Level Auto Sales Inc., $27,000.

