Property transfers: Sandusky County
The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between Feb. 26 and March 1.
Bellevue
224 Southwest St., Anthony M. Lee to Adam T. Chapman, $200,000.
135 Decker St., Daniel H. Hire, to Property Wingmen LLC, $139,900.
Fremont
1117 Carbon St., Carol Ann Haff, to Steven S. Johnson Jr. and Joshua D. Miller, $73,000.
136 Morrison St., Linda L. Novitski, to KOEBS Investments, $65,000.
Gibsonburg
306 Madison St. E., Sydnery Sampson, and Sean Strickler, to Kegan Harrison, $187,000.
Ballville Township
161 Wisteria Drive, Brian and Joyce Osborne, to Jeffrey A. and Susan R. Osborne, $294,000.
Green Creek Township
3773 CR 183, Andrew J. and Maryssa M. Lewis, to Paul J. and Kathleen A. Overly, $169,900.
Madison Township
6835 Ohio 600, James M. and Jenifer L. Fox, to Jennifer A. Davis, $90,000.
Sandusky Township
2216/2228 Hayes Ave., MD2010 LTD. to MBV4 LLC, $1,150,000.
Scott Township
CR 22 (39.17 acres), Ronda K Klotz, to Ethan Klotz, $249,000.
CR 41 (41 acres), Ronda K. Klotz, to Katelyn Breece, $264,000.
Townsend Township
4719 CR 237, Robert A. Massey and Judy Massey and Brent and Tammy Edward Sopher, to Brent Edward and Tammy Sopher, $140,000.
Washington Township
2322 CR 78, Amy C. Lohbauer and Lora M. Harruff, to Next Level Auto Sales Inc., $27,000.
