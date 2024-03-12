The Sandusky County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between March 4 and March 8.

Bellevue

144 Walter St., Anthony M. Maltese, and Carol A. Seeey, trustees, to Anthony M. and Janet M. Maltese, $165,000.

Clyde

227 Main St. S., Dustin Perkins to Asbury Investment Group LLC, $5,000.

Fremont

642 Cedar St., Michael S. and Amanda Slayton, to Enrique Saldana, $174,900.

534 Clover St. S., Lisa and Derek Mathna, to Adam Garcia, $66,00.

717 Linden St., Linda L. Novitski, trustee, to Michael and Amanda Slayton, $77,000.

413 State St., W., Pamelia A. Haas and Joy M. Boukissen, Speedway Rentals LLC, $60,000.

1711 Cherry St., Kyle Matthew Recker, to Anthony and Angela Carrion, $152,500.

311 Greenbriar Circle, Andrew and Carly Ronski, to James A. and Amy L. Ronski, $35,000.

Gibsonburg

401 Stevenson St. E., Chad M. and Krista K. Markel, to To The Moon Investments LLC, $100,000.

654 Stevenson St., E., Jill E. Zimmerman and Nancy J. Tyson, trustees, to Paula A. and Sharen Huff, $310,000.

Ballville Township

1747 Tiffin Road, John J. and Michelle R. Morris, to Joseph J. and Micalea C. Del Brocco, $113,500.

1532 Greenfield Ct., Patricia R. Picciuto, to Thomas J. and Terri M. Schwartz, $210,000.

Riley Township

CR 260 (74 acres), Jeffrey T. and Krista A. Perry, Benjamin A. Perry and Adrienne M. Fay, to Anthoney W. Stookey, $642,600.

Townsend Township

CR 260/ Ohio 412 (71 acres), Jeffrey T. and Krista A. Perry, Benjamin A. Perry and Adrienne M. Fay, to MA Land Holdings LLC, $693,000.

CR 231 (40 acres), Jeffrey T. and Krista A. Perry, Benjamin A. Perry and Adrienne M. Fay, to Clayton E. Keegan Jr. and Catherine L. Schibler-Keegan, $428,000.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Property Transfers: Sandusky County