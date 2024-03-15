Property transfers: Sales range from $1K to $600K

These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between March 7 and March 13:

291 S. High St., LaRue; Victor L. and Linda Holycross to Clarence E. Fassler; $30,000

645 Bellefontaine Ave. (five parcels), Marion; Marla K. Vance to Onehourout; $110,000

683 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion; Mid-West Lettering Co. to Onehourout; $30,000

465 Mound St., Marion; Preston W. Field to Marino Eldridge; $1,000

335 Marion Ave., Marion; Kimberly M. Strum to Caleb D. and Rebekah Oxendine; $172,000

142 N. Main St., 146 N. Main St., 156 N. Main St. and 137 Huber St., Marion; Heather & B Real Estate Holdings to 156 N. Main LLC; $600,000

1273 E. Center St., Marion; Robert and Jodi Verity to Salinas Sanchez & Associates; $205,000

930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion; St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Marion, Ohio, to Salem Evangelical Church; $220,000

2517 Marion Cardington Road, Marion; Frank Chonko to Daniel P. Clouse; $205,000

147 Clover Ave., Marion; Dominic D. Marsano and Maribea Woodington to NehemiahMarion; $98,400

655 Irey Ave., Marion; Christopher M. and Juanita S. to Christopher M. Reale; $47,700

125-127 Baker St., Marion; BDC Baker to Blackhawk Investments; $139,500

427 Fies Ave., Marion; John Friley to Xane Rhoden; $25,000

676 S. Prospect St., Marion; Daniel C. and Catherine S. Davis, co-trustees of The Davis Family Revocable Trust, to Tyler and Ashley George; $124,000

6250 and 6274 Seiter Road, New Bloomington; Barry L. and Sharon B. Ferrin to Salinas Sanchez & Associates; $330,000

375 Fairground St., Marion; James L. and Stephanie Schertzer to Brad Church; $127,500

1233 Bermuda Drive, Marion; BQA Investments to Jennifer P. Gullett; $147,500

520 Hane Ave., Marion; David B. Walker to Larry E. and Robann A. Ervin; $239,900

1020 Chenonceaux Drive, Marion; Robert A. Jordan to DB Homes; $158,000

1332 Campbell Road, Marion; Marion Whirlpool Employees Credit Union to Daniel Smucker; $198,000

281 Patten St., Marion; Eli Soto and Sandra Rosas to Tristan Clevenger; $130,000

428 Republic Way, Lot 38, Marion; JASA LLC to Stephanie N. Keirns; $275,000

254 Dennis Way, Marion; Hideaway Properties 2 to Classic Northern Investments II; $78,000

940 Barks Road E., Marion; Brian A. and Pamela J. Duffy to Timothy D. Meloni and Amanda M. Zerhusen; $360,000

195 Pennsylvania Ave., Marion; Estate of Stephen E. Stewart to Debra A. Borton and Carol D. Tiell; $45,000

550 Shadyside Drive and one parcel on Brightwood Drive, Marion; Estate of Stephen S. Stewart to Allen L. and Pamela D. Cudd-Gruber; $300,000

2778 Marion Waldo Road, Marion; Douglas S. Shepherd and Brenna C. McElheny to Amarinder Singh; $157,000

965 Henry St., Marion; Linacre LLC to Scott A. and Lindsay H. Beasley; $102,000

227 St. James St., Marion; Steven L. and Marsha R. Adams, co-trustees of The Adams Family Trust, to Steven P. and Jodi L. Adams; $80,000

177 Patten St., Marion; Animal House Investments to Michael Cox; $29,900

140 Section St., LaRue; Revenew Investments to Ivan Bowman; $35,000

268 Elm St., Marion; Phillip J. and Hollis J. McGeorge to Rachel A. Ostrowski; $200,000

