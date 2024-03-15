Property transfers: Sales range from $1K to $600K
These real estate transactions were recorded in Marion County between March 7 and March 13:
291 S. High St., LaRue; Victor L. and Linda Holycross to Clarence E. Fassler; $30,000
645 Bellefontaine Ave. (five parcels), Marion; Marla K. Vance to Onehourout; $110,000
683 Bellefontaine Ave., Marion; Mid-West Lettering Co. to Onehourout; $30,000
465 Mound St., Marion; Preston W. Field to Marino Eldridge; $1,000
335 Marion Ave., Marion; Kimberly M. Strum to Caleb D. and Rebekah Oxendine; $172,000
142 N. Main St., 146 N. Main St., 156 N. Main St. and 137 Huber St., Marion; Heather & B Real Estate Holdings to 156 N. Main LLC; $600,000
1273 E. Center St., Marion; Robert and Jodi Verity to Salinas Sanchez & Associates; $205,000
930 Harding Memorial Parkway, Marion; St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Marion, Ohio, to Salem Evangelical Church; $220,000
2517 Marion Cardington Road, Marion; Frank Chonko to Daniel P. Clouse; $205,000
147 Clover Ave., Marion; Dominic D. Marsano and Maribea Woodington to NehemiahMarion; $98,400
655 Irey Ave., Marion; Christopher M. and Juanita S. to Christopher M. Reale; $47,700
125-127 Baker St., Marion; BDC Baker to Blackhawk Investments; $139,500
427 Fies Ave., Marion; John Friley to Xane Rhoden; $25,000
676 S. Prospect St., Marion; Daniel C. and Catherine S. Davis, co-trustees of The Davis Family Revocable Trust, to Tyler and Ashley George; $124,000
6250 and 6274 Seiter Road, New Bloomington; Barry L. and Sharon B. Ferrin to Salinas Sanchez & Associates; $330,000
375 Fairground St., Marion; James L. and Stephanie Schertzer to Brad Church; $127,500
1233 Bermuda Drive, Marion; BQA Investments to Jennifer P. Gullett; $147,500
520 Hane Ave., Marion; David B. Walker to Larry E. and Robann A. Ervin; $239,900
1020 Chenonceaux Drive, Marion; Robert A. Jordan to DB Homes; $158,000
1332 Campbell Road, Marion; Marion Whirlpool Employees Credit Union to Daniel Smucker; $198,000
281 Patten St., Marion; Eli Soto and Sandra Rosas to Tristan Clevenger; $130,000
428 Republic Way, Lot 38, Marion; JASA LLC to Stephanie N. Keirns; $275,000
254 Dennis Way, Marion; Hideaway Properties 2 to Classic Northern Investments II; $78,000
940 Barks Road E., Marion; Brian A. and Pamela J. Duffy to Timothy D. Meloni and Amanda M. Zerhusen; $360,000
195 Pennsylvania Ave., Marion; Estate of Stephen E. Stewart to Debra A. Borton and Carol D. Tiell; $45,000
550 Shadyside Drive and one parcel on Brightwood Drive, Marion; Estate of Stephen S. Stewart to Allen L. and Pamela D. Cudd-Gruber; $300,000
2778 Marion Waldo Road, Marion; Douglas S. Shepherd and Brenna C. McElheny to Amarinder Singh; $157,000
965 Henry St., Marion; Linacre LLC to Scott A. and Lindsay H. Beasley; $102,000
227 St. James St., Marion; Steven L. and Marsha R. Adams, co-trustees of The Adams Family Trust, to Steven P. and Jodi L. Adams; $80,000
177 Patten St., Marion; Animal House Investments to Michael Cox; $29,900
140 Section St., LaRue; Revenew Investments to Ivan Bowman; $35,000
268 Elm St., Marion; Phillip J. and Hollis J. McGeorge to Rachel A. Ostrowski; $200,000
