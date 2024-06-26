Property Transfers: Ottawa County

USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between June 17 and June 21:

Real estate transfers from the Ottawa County Auditor's office.
Real estate transfers from the Ottawa County Auditor's office.

Bay Township

5577 West Little Portage East Road, Ila Catherine Hofacker to Thomas E Boreman and Kathryn A Boreman, $267,800.

Carroll Township

6481 Teal Bend, Maria Charlene Arbutina, Trustee to Dilara A. Casey and Sean P. Casey, $96,250.

Clay Township

19583 West Ohio 51, Nancy Lee Miller to James Cassidy and Nichole Cassidy, $67,100.

20752 Main St., Richard J. Zaborowski to Liferock Properties, $29,700.

Catawba Township

159 Charleston St., Matthew P. Puskarich, Trustee to Matthew P. Pusakrich and Kristine R. Pusakrich, $420,000.

5340 Pintail Drive, Charles A. Renusch and Mary A. Renusch to Anthony Cavallaro Jr. and Sandra Cavallaro, $630,000.

2441 Torino Drive, Sunshine Estates Builders LLC to Erin B. Hutchison, $870,301.

2779 North Sanctuary Drive, Deviane M. Kuhar, Trustee to 2779 North Sanctuary, $392,000.

1641 North Starboard, Richard Rienthmiller and Mary Jean Riethmiller to Max J. Reinhard and Cory L. Reinhard, $250,000.

1315 Overlook Drive, Stephen R. Kryzminski to Allison N. Kryzminski, $285,000.

Elmore

426 Toledo St., Jimmy Wade Miller to Madison Downour, $179,000.

Danbury Township

355 S. Bridge Road, Pine Creek LLC to Pennisula Endeavors LLC, $250,000.

539 N. Erie Beach Road, Douglas Brio and Jeffrey J. Biro to Jonathan S. Keith and Jodi N. Keith, $494,200.

2580 South Waterside Court Unit 312 and MS 26, Elizabeth A. Smith to Michael Craig Watson and Roberta Gibson Watson, $499,000.

Marblehead

203 Point of View, Bohm Holdings Marblehead LLC to Denis C. Yoakum and Kimberly K. Yoakum, $650,000.

Erie Township

3670 W. Lakeshore Drive, Dennis Michael Bixby and Trisha Ann Bixby to Mcelwain Estates LLC, $373,000.

Erie Industrial Park, Erie Industrial Park Assoc, LLC to Fenner Dunlop (Port Clinton), LLC, $10,000.

Erie Industrial Park, Pie One, LLC to Fenner Dunlop (Port Clinton), LLC, $66,000.

Erie Industrial Park, Northwest Ohio Title Holding LLC, Trustee to Fenner Dunlop, LLC, $269,000.

6079 West Harbor Road, Matthew J. Holcomb and Amy L. Holcomb to Patrick A. Wilkins and Stacy L. Wilkins, $159,500.

Portage Township

1409 S. Fulton St., Gary Johannsen and Christine Johannsen to 1409 S Fulton LLC, $150,000.

Port Clinton

407 Fremont Road, JPMD Investments LLC to Andrew Chwalik and Rachel Chwalik, $150,000.

1807 E. Perry No. 80, John Finizio III and Courtney E Finizio to Raymond H. Beck and Patricia A. Beck, $264,000.

620 Perry St., Estate of Joyce Dubbert to Leanne Sztuk and James Sztuk, $478,000.

0 Hoover, Acrely LLC to Maurice P. Briceno, $8,000.

Salem Township

9960 W. Ohio 163, Tanzee Ohio LLC to Paul R. Lockwood II and Catherine C. Lockwood, $191,000.

The News-Messenger/Newsw Herald

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Property Transfers: Ottawa County