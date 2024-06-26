Property Transfers: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Auditor's Office recorded the following property transfers between June 17 and June 21:

Bay Township

5577 West Little Portage East Road, Ila Catherine Hofacker to Thomas E Boreman and Kathryn A Boreman, $267,800.

Carroll Township

6481 Teal Bend, Maria Charlene Arbutina, Trustee to Dilara A. Casey and Sean P. Casey, $96,250.

Clay Township

19583 West Ohio 51, Nancy Lee Miller to James Cassidy and Nichole Cassidy, $67,100.

20752 Main St., Richard J. Zaborowski to Liferock Properties, $29,700.

Catawba Township

159 Charleston St., Matthew P. Puskarich, Trustee to Matthew P. Pusakrich and Kristine R. Pusakrich, $420,000.

5340 Pintail Drive, Charles A. Renusch and Mary A. Renusch to Anthony Cavallaro Jr. and Sandra Cavallaro, $630,000.

2441 Torino Drive, Sunshine Estates Builders LLC to Erin B. Hutchison, $870,301.

2779 North Sanctuary Drive, Deviane M. Kuhar, Trustee to 2779 North Sanctuary, $392,000.

1641 North Starboard, Richard Rienthmiller and Mary Jean Riethmiller to Max J. Reinhard and Cory L. Reinhard, $250,000.

1315 Overlook Drive, Stephen R. Kryzminski to Allison N. Kryzminski, $285,000.

Elmore

426 Toledo St., Jimmy Wade Miller to Madison Downour, $179,000.

Danbury Township

355 S. Bridge Road, Pine Creek LLC to Pennisula Endeavors LLC, $250,000.

539 N. Erie Beach Road, Douglas Brio and Jeffrey J. Biro to Jonathan S. Keith and Jodi N. Keith, $494,200.

2580 South Waterside Court Unit 312 and MS 26, Elizabeth A. Smith to Michael Craig Watson and Roberta Gibson Watson, $499,000.

Marblehead

203 Point of View, Bohm Holdings Marblehead LLC to Denis C. Yoakum and Kimberly K. Yoakum, $650,000.

Erie Township

3670 W. Lakeshore Drive, Dennis Michael Bixby and Trisha Ann Bixby to Mcelwain Estates LLC, $373,000.

Erie Industrial Park, Erie Industrial Park Assoc, LLC to Fenner Dunlop (Port Clinton), LLC, $10,000.

Erie Industrial Park, Pie One, LLC to Fenner Dunlop (Port Clinton), LLC, $66,000.

Erie Industrial Park, Northwest Ohio Title Holding LLC, Trustee to Fenner Dunlop, LLC, $269,000.

6079 West Harbor Road, Matthew J. Holcomb and Amy L. Holcomb to Patrick A. Wilkins and Stacy L. Wilkins, $159,500.

Portage Township

1409 S. Fulton St., Gary Johannsen and Christine Johannsen to 1409 S Fulton LLC, $150,000.

Port Clinton

407 Fremont Road, JPMD Investments LLC to Andrew Chwalik and Rachel Chwalik, $150,000.

1807 E. Perry No. 80, John Finizio III and Courtney E Finizio to Raymond H. Beck and Patricia A. Beck, $264,000.

620 Perry St., Estate of Joyce Dubbert to Leanne Sztuk and James Sztuk, $478,000.

0 Hoover, Acrely LLC to Maurice P. Briceno, $8,000.

Salem Township

9960 W. Ohio 163, Tanzee Ohio LLC to Paul R. Lockwood II and Catherine C. Lockwood, $191,000.

The News-Messenger/Newsw Herald

Port Clinton News Herald: Property Transfers: Ottawa County