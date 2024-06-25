Property tax special session likely to begin July 25, Speaker Arch offers schedule

Speaker John Arch of La Vista addresses state lawmakers during a legislative retreat at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Dec. 7, 2023, in Lincoln. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

LINCOLN — Speaker John Arch of La Vista issued a roadmap Tuesday for a likely special session on property tax reform after Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen confirmed he will call a session in late July.

In an official letter to Arch, the Legislature’s top-ranking member, Pillen confirmed his intentions to bring state senators back for a special session beginning July 25. According to the letter, lawmakers will remain until property tax reform is delivered and senators resolve their “unfinished business.”

Pillen’s overall goal is that by the end of the year, a total of about $2 billion in property tax reform will have been passed in 2023 and 2024. About $1 billion has already been passed.

‘Status quo’ of property tax growth

Nebraska taxpayers paid $5.3 billion in property taxes in 2023, an increase of $286 million from the year before. That followed a previous record increase of $293 million in the previous year.

“Nebraska is hurtling toward a status quo in which total property taxes will grow by more than a million dollars per day,” Pillen wrote.

“Yet, Nebraskans received no new property tax reform in the 2024 regular session, despite the best efforts of a committed majority of senators working in partnership with my office, backed by a coalition of hundreds of thousands of hard-working people hoping for relief,” Pillen continued.

The previous proposal failed in part because legislative critics saw the plan as increasing taxes, such as through a plan to raise the state sales tax rate. It’s unclear whether Pillen has secured 33 votes for his new ideas, but he’s promised they will receive bipartisan support.

Special session schedule

Arch said last week, after Pillen issued a “save-the-date” for a session, that it came as no surprise because property taxes are important to Nebraskans and need to be addressed.

In a Monday letter to all senators and staff, Arch said senators should plan to meet July 25-27, Thursday through Saturday, for bill introductions and then Monday, July 29, for the start of legislative hearings. The schedule:

July 25, Thursday, at 9 a.m.

July 26 and July 27, Friday and Saturday, at 10 a.m.

July 29, Monday, at 9 a.m. Hearings at 9:30 a.m.

In special sessions, bills offered at the governor’s request are introduced first, followed by all other bills or resolutions within the scope of the special session as indicated by proclamation.

Legislation may only be introduced during the first three days of a special session, per the Legislature’s rules. The Nebraska Constitution mandates that lawmakers only address matters within the governor’s official proclamation. That proclamation can be amended later.

Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler said Tuesday that historically lawmakers have self-policed when it comes to legislation that could fall outside the governor’s proclamation. Since 2002, that has included not referencing bills to a committee or holding legislation within a committee after the hearing.

However, Nebraskans retain the right to challenge successful legislation if they believe it did not follow the Nebraska Constitution for legislative procedure.

Arch said the Legislature will not address any ceremonial or congratulatory resolutions, and he has asked committee chairs not to schedule interim studies during the special session.

“The topic of property tax relief, along with our housekeeping task of confirmation hearings, needs to be our focus for the special session without complicating it with competing scheduling issues,” Arch told his colleagues.

Winner-take-all

While Pillen has said a special session would be solely focused on property taxes, he indicated Tuesday he could be open to other time-sensitive “unfinished business,” if there is enough legislative support to do so.

“Prominent among our unsolved problems,” Pilen said, is how Nebraska allocates its presidential elector votes during the presidential election. Only Nebraska and Maine award their Electoral College votes (five in Nebraska and four in Maine) based on who wins each congressional district as well as who wins statewide.

In 2008 and 2020, Nebraska awarded one vote each time to the Democratic candidate while the Republican candidate won four votes.

Legislation has been repeatedly introduced to change the system. The notion was revived this spring but the effort fell short when lawmakers sought to attach it to another bill.

“I believe this practice is inconsistent with our constitutional founding, out of step with most of the rest of America, and signals disunity,” Pillen told lawmakers. “I continue to await a signal that support exists within the Legislature to justify a special session to address the winner-take-all issue.”

It’s unclear whether any lawmakers have changed their positions since April, when a previous vote count among state senators landed at 31 in favor, short of the 33 votes needed.

State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, who changed his party registration from Democrat to Republican in April, was one senator who said he was against changing the law. He did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday to confirm his position.

