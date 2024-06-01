Property tax concerns top of mind for two Grand Forks Republicans running for District 42 House seats

May 31—GRAND FORKS — The North Dakota Legislature needs to address property tax concerns, say two Republican candidates running in the District 42 House race.

"Property taxes are definitely on the top of the list right now," incumbent

Rep. Emily O'Brien

said. "We did the

$515 million tax relief package last session

and I think now one of my priorities is to look at the things that we are mandating to our political subdivisions and not funding."

Candidate

Sadie Hanson

said a proposed ballot initiative

that would ban taxes, based on the assessed value of a property,

would create a whole different situation for the Legislature to address next January.

"If the ballot measure passes, then it's going to open a whole new Pandora's box of other things that the state Legislature will have to face," said Hanson, a UND graduate student and student member of the state Board of Higher Education. "I don't think eliminating property taxes will solve people's concern with the property tax value of their homes."

Both O'Brien and Hanson are running to receive the Republican nominations for the two representative seats open in District 42. There are three candidates running in the primary — O'Brien, Hanson and Doug Osowski. Osowski did not respond to requests from the Herald to be interviewed for this article. The two candidates who receive the two Republican slots will progress to face their Democratic-NPL challengers in the November general election.

The primary election is June 11.

Each district in the state elects two representatives and a senator. District 42 encompasses the area from the northwest and west sides of Grand Forks to Grand Forks Air Force Base. One of the representative seats is open as incumbent

Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks,

is running for the District 42 Senate seat being vacated by

Sen. Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks.

Kreun has decided not to run for reelection.

O'Brien, chief operating officer for Bioscience Association of North Dakota and the only incumbent running for a District 42 representative seat, has served in the Legislature since 2017. She is the chair of the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee.

She hopes to address issues of infrastructure and behavioral health, among many others in the upcoming session.

"We need to look at and think creatively of how do we address some of these problems," O'Brien said. "We've continued to talk about behavioral health. ... How do we do the rehabilitation piece?"

Another issue for both O'Brien and Hanson is workforce recruitment, retention and development. Hanson said the issue has come up both in her time on the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education and during her campaign.

She hopes to find incentives for students to stay in North Dakota for higher education and post-graduation.

"We do have a real opportunity, especially with the Legacy Fund," Hanson said. "I'd like to continue to see (programs) evolve and expand to benefit the state."

O'Brien said she continues to run for office because of her desire to serve the public and her leadership positions in the Legislature.

"When I was running for public office eight years ago, I was a total political outsider, and I've really grown over time," O'Brien said. "I love the public service side of it and the policy side and just really enjoyed it."

Hanson said she would provide a new perspective, passion and a deep understanding of education issues in the state.

"My greatest asset is to listen and learn from those around and take into account what's best for District 42," Hanson said. "I'm definitely passionate about education, most so on the higher education side of things just with my experience in finding ways to create incentives."